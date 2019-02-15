The hearing regarding the controversial proposed mining gravel operation near Avondale east of Pueblo has been rescheduled for March 19, county officials said Friday.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

People who wish to speak about the proposal the day of the hearing are encouraged to arrive before 9 a.m. to sign up; doors will open at 8:15 a.m.

The hearing originally was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Pueblo County commissioners said they rescheduled the hearing in order to give the public as much notice as possible.

The commissioners also said they want to give the public as much time as they can to provide written testimony about the proposal before the hearing.

Written testimony may be submitted to the Pueblo County Planning and Development Department until March 12. Send written testimony to 229 W. 12th St., Pueblo CO 81003.

“Most land use cases are heard in commissioner chambers at the Pueblo County Courthouse. However, we anticipate a large crowd, so we are holding the hearing at the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center in order to accommodate everyone who would like to attend,” said Adam Uhernik, spokesman for the county.

In June 2017, Pueblo County put an appeals process on hold after Pueblo County District Court halted the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners' proceedings related to a special use permit from Fremont Paving and Redi-Mix.

For that reason, commissioners suspended conducting the hearing as originally scheduled on July 5, 2017.

Fremont Paving sued the commissioners on June 16, 2017, alleging that the board improperly granted an appeal of the decision from the county's planning commission, which approved the permit.

According to court documents, Judge Allison Ernst dismissed the complaint on Jan. 19, 2018. The gravel company then filed with the Colorado Court of Appeals.

That court concluded on Dec. 20 that the lower court's decision was correct, pushing the decision back to the commissioners.

