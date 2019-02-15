The city has formally accepted two large donations from two local foundations for the Gateway to the Southwest at Interstate 25 art project, bringing the project closer to its fundraising goal.

The donations come from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation in the amount of $300,000 and from the Garone-Nicksich Foundation in the amount of $50,000. The donation from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation is being paid out in two payments, and the first of which for $100,000 was accepted by the city this week.

The city has set a fundraising goal of $800,000 for the project and is still raising more money.

The project consists of several components, the first of which is the capital component for the design and construction of a pair of 45-foot sculptures on the Dillon Drive Bridge and two small replicas Downtown.

There also is a program component, an online-based showcase of creativity and innovation submitted by the community and Southeastern Colorado. Contributors to the project will be recognized as part of that.

Lastly, a stewardship fund will be established to maintain the sculptures and take care of graffiti removal and lighting.

The overpass project budget has been established at about $800,000, according to Bill Zwick, capital projects manager for the city. The budget for the sculptures has been determined to be about $600,000, and the maintenance fund to support the stewardship of the sculptures is estimated at about $200,000.

The campaign to raise funds for the project began in 2017, and Zwick hopes to have the rest of the fundraising completed by August.

Fabrication installation is being slated for that time as well, and a grand opening for the completion of the construction is being eyed for March 2020.

The sculptures — which artist renditions depict as being tall and in the shape of obtuse triangles with colorful art featuring pictorial elements that recognize and reflect the history, industry and landscape of the region — will be installed at the west and east roundabouts of the I-25 Gateway Dillon Bridge.

Ken Williams was chosen by the city and a nine-member panel to do the design and construction of the sculptures.

The theme for the bridge art is “Gateway to the Southwest” and it will serve as a symbolic portal for travelers to pass through.

Pueblo City Council, on Feb. 12, 2018, unanimously voted to establish the I-25 Gateway Dillon Bridge Art project and to spend $130,000 on it.

A community group consisting of Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority members, city staff, local artists and interested citizens was established in 2014 to promote public art on the Dillon Flyover project. The city worked with the group to verify the location of the proposed art in the two roundabout islands on the bridge.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RyanS_Chieftain