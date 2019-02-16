CANON CITY — An audience participation “Classical Smackdown” featuring pianist Frederic Chiu is in the offing during the Feb. 26 Fremont County Community Concert Association event.

The smackdown gets underway at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Canon City High School, 1313 College Ave., when Chiu will present Sergei Prokofiev vs. Claude Debussy in a head to head comparison. The audience will chose a favorite work from each of the composers in four separate rounds.

An ultimate favorite will be selected by the end of the evening. The event is billed as, “a very entertaining and fun evening of music for all ages.”

“When was the last time you argued over which dead European male composer was better than another? This program gives you the opportunity to make a statement,” according to a press release.

Chiu was born and raised in America by Chinese immigrant parents and is a long-time resident of France. After studies at Indiana University and Juilliard, he began his career in France and has become one of the most well-known American pianists playing in France.

Chiu has toured extensively in the United States and Europe, appearing with the major orchestras and in solo recitals. His orient tours have taken him to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Chiu has more than 25 CDs on the market and will offer some of his works in both CD and DVD form for sale following the concert. Checks or cash will be accepted.

Cost for season tickets including Chiu’s concert and two other is $55 for adults, $12 for students in grades seven through 12 or $7 for younger students.

Single concert tickets are $20 at the door.

For details log onto www.fremontcountyconcerts.org and https://www.fredericchiu.com.