For marijuana businesses owners, last Wednesday was historic.

The House Financial Services Committee held its first-ever hearing on legislation to let cannabis businesses use the federally insured banking system just like any other industry.

Because marijuana is still illegal according to federal law, commercial banks have refused to do business with those companies, fearing possible prosecution.

"For too long, (cannabis) employees have been put at risk by having to deal with piles of cash while Congress has stuck its head in the sand," Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., told the committee.

Perlmutter has been a leading advocate for the legal pot industry in Colorado and he was speaking for his new legislation that would give banks legal protection to deal with marijuana businesses.

He's pushed similar measures before but when Republicans controlled the House, those efforts went nowhere. Which is why new Committee Chairman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., took note of the historic moment.

"I want Mr. Perlmutter to witness this moment and to let him educate us," she said, underlining the change.

Like a frozen ocean that is melting and breaking up, Congress is rapidly becoming more pot friendly and that's none too soon for Colorado business owners who have struggled to find ways to bank the cash that comes from pot sales.

Not to mention the federal tax code provisions that do not recognize marijuana businesses, so they cannot deduct personnel expenses, inventory or other normal expenses.

"Those are strangling the industry," said Richard Kwessel, owner of the Strawberry Fields stores in Pueblo. "We certainly hope there is a new momentum in Congress to treat us like any other business."

It's actually happening on two fronts. While Perlmutter has been leading the campaign in the House, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner has been the leading advocate in the Senate.

"That might surprise people for a Republican, but Gardner has been working hard for the normalization of the industry," said Peter Marcus, a spokesman for Terrapin Care Station, a cannabis business with stores in Colorado and Pennsylvania.

Gardner has been pushing his States Act, which essentially requires the federal government to respect the decisions of Colorado voters in legalizing marijuana. That includes banking privileges, too.

Only last week, Gardner questioned new Attorney General William Barr on his willingness to recognize the legal pot industry. Barr said he would.

"The bipartisan, commonsense bill ensures the federal government will respect the will of the voters — whether that is legalization or prohibition — and not interfere with any state's legal marijuana industry," Gardner said in endorsing Barr.

During his testimony last week, Perlmutter noted that 47 states, plus the District of Columbia, now legalize some form of marijuana use, either for medical or recreational reasons.

"American voters have spoken. Prohibition is over," he said.

There is a list of pro-industry legislation gathering in Congress. Marcus said that for federal lawmakers, solving the banking impasse is probably the top priority.

"Congress is naturally concerned about giving legal businesses access to the banks while keeping illegal ones out," he said.

For business owners, it's probably getting the federal tax code revised.

"Both are major priorities," Marcus said.

One of the biggest roadblocks to normalizing the pot industry was former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was a longtime opponent of legalized marijuana. No sooner was he named attorney general in 2017 than he warned states with legal pot industries that he didn't consider them outside federal drug enforcement.

That led to Gardner warning Sessions that he would block any new nominations to the Justice Department unless Sessions gave Colorado and others states reassurance their legal marijuana businesses would not be harassed by federal investigations. Sessions ultimately did that.

Marijuana industry advocates say the latest signals coming from President Donald Trump is that he also wants to normalize the industry, whether that is by allowing it access to commercial banks or possibly taking marijuana off the list of illegal drugs. After all, there is another election in 2020.

"There really is bipartisan support for doing this," Marcus said.

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RoperPeter