Hundreds of people attended the Saturday night induction of three into the Pueblo Hall of Fame at Pueblo Community College.

Dr. Carl Bartecchi, Renee Carson and Andrew Trainor were inducted during the 29th annual event at PCC’s Fortino Ballroom.

The event was Hosted by the Pueblo Community College Foundation.

The Pueblo Hall of Fame serves to honor those individuals whose efforts have contributed to the betterment of Pueblo.

Funds raised from the annual event support the PCC Foundation and its efforts to provide the funding for student scholarships and programs of academic excellence at Pueblo Community College.

Bartecchi, who arrived in Pueblo in 1970 after completing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, was stationed at Fort Carson following his service as a flight surgeon in Vietnam in the mid-1960s.

While at Ford Hospital, Bartecchi recruited several other doctors to come to Pueblo and create what became the Southern Colorado Clinic. Bartecchi was a key figure in the public health campaign that led to Pueblo becoming the first Colorado city to ban smoking in all public places.

With Sister Nancy Crafton, he established the health care clinic at Los Pobres Center in Avondale. He also has worked in numerous volunteer and staff capacities at St. Mary-Corwin and Parkview medical centers.

Carson, who has made her home in Pueblo for more than 40 years, is well known for her positive outlook, helpful nature and love of Pueblo.

After graduating from Colorado State University-Pueblo in 1988, Carson applied for a temporary position with Express Employment Professionals in Pueblo and ended up joining the company itself, eventually becoming a coordinator and manager.

Today she is the majority owner and out of 800 Express locations in the U.S., the Pueblo office is one of only 20 that have been designated as training offices for the company.

Trainor, who has lived in Pueblo for 15 years, has been the regional president of Legacy Bank-Colorado since 2004. During his tenure, the institution has grown from one location to seven.

Trainor has served on the board of directors of the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation since 2014 and is its current president. He also serves as an elder at Fellowship of the Rockies and has taken the lead role in the development of the Pueblo Del Sol subdivision, which will provide a new site for the church and more than 100 new homes for the Pueblo community.

He also serves on the board of the CSU-Pueblo Foundation and has provided financing and funding for multiple CSU-Pueblo projects.

