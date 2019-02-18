DENVER — The judge had a warning for drug dealers in Pueblo: "You're going to get caught, and it isn't going to go lightly on you."

Judge R. Brooke Jackson had that message Thursday when he sent, Joseph Bachicha, a Pueblo heroin dealer, to federal prison for 3½ years.

"It's one of the most addictive drugs," the judge said, picking up where he left off in October when Bachicha pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and possession of it with the intent to distribute.

"It's a blight on the Pueblo community," he said on that occasion. "It's a blight on our community. I consider it serious."

Bachicha's downfall occurred in June when Pueblo Police Det. Jeremy Mathews saw him in what appeared to be a drug deal in a park, according to a court document that Bachicha said was accurate. Later, a man cooperating with police bought 49 grams (1.7 ounces) of heroin from Bachicha.

The buyer arranged another purchase and authorities arrested Bachicha, who had another 49 grams, before the buyer arrived.

Evidence was presented to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, which prosecuted the case in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado, under federal law.

On Thursday, prosecutor Barbara Skalla said, "I can't overstate the negative impact on the community in Pueblo," saying that Bachicha had been involved in other criminal activity over a period of time.

After he is released from prison, he will be under supervision of a court officer for five years.

