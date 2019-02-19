CANON CITY — The family members of a 54-year-old Canon City man who was shot to death Feb. 11 are mourning the loss of their loved one.

David Michael Draper was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at a home on New York Avenue. Canon City Police reported that the individual who is believed to have fired the shot killing Draper, Ranald Kenter Chardoul, 67, of Canon City, claimed self-defense.

Chardoul was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A woman who also was at the home at the time of the incident has been cooperating with the investigation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case and no charges have been filed pending a review by the district attorney, Huskey said.

A friend of Draper’s told The Pueblo Chieftain last week that Draper began hanging out with him when he was 12 years old due to family strife.

“I am sure at one point in his life David may have said that his dad didn’t like him, but that was 100 percent not true. He was a strict dad who would not allow certain choices in his home,” said Kari Draper, David Draper’s sister-in-law.

Kari Draper said the Draper family, which includes six of David Draper’s siblings and numerous grandchildren, all are loved by John Draper, who is "an amazing man."

“As soon as he (John Draper) found out what happened to David, his heart rate became elevated and we had to put him in the hospital,” Kari Draper said.

"At one point, I think kids have thought that their parents did not like them, especially in their teenage years, but that is not really the case," she said.

