Pueblo's housing market posted a solid start to the year in January.

While the number of homes sold was down, overall spending was up as buyers focused on higher-priced properties, generally in the $200,000 to $300,000 range, according to Pueblo Association of Realtors data. The $33.6 million spent last month was up 7.7 percent from the $31.2 million spent in January 2018.

A separate report from the Colorado Association of Realtors showed the Pueblo area's median selling price rose to $195,000, up 8.3 percent over the previous 12 months, and the average selling price jumped to $208,492, up 16.7 percent from a year ago.

The number of homes sold fell to 171, down 6.6 percent from the 183 in January 2018.

The solid January comes amid a leveling off in previously red-hot housing markets in Pueblo and many other cities in the state and across the U.S. The industry cites a low supply of available homes along with housing affordability as among the factors behind the leveling off, which began in the second half of last year.

Other measures point to a continued leveling off or slight slowdown in the Pueblo market.

The number of available single-family homes remained tight last month at 459, a 1.9 month supply. A four to six month supply is considered more representative of a balanced market. Also, pending homes sales were down 9.2 percent and new home construction was slower than last year's pace.

"Our Pueblo market began the new year a little slow with new listings and pending sales down," David Anderson, a RE/MAX Pueblo West agent who is president of the Pueblo Association of Realtors and a regional spokesman for the Colorado Association of Realtors, said in a statement.

"Agents and buyers are looking forward to a strong spring market and, if interest rates remain steady or lower, spring should be an exciting time in the local market,” Anderson said.

Arapahoe Basin ending pass deal with Vail Resorts

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will drop out of Vail Resorts’ season pass lineup starting next season, the partners of 22 years announced.

A-Basin has experienced “really steady growth” and sees the move as way to better manage turnout, chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said. The parking lot often is full on weekends and visitors have been turned away. Others have had difficulty finding a place to sit in restaurants.

He declined to say how many guests were coming on a Vail Resorts pass but said “it’s a significant number.”

