Mr. Jose "Joe" F. Perez died peacefully at Evergreen Gardens on February 19, 2019 in La Junta, Colorado, at the age of 76.

Jose is survived by his brothers and sister, Gloria Flores of San Antonio, TX; Alfredo (Anita) Perez of San Antonio, TX, Antonio (Estella) Perez of San Antonio, Trinidad (Rosa) Perez of San Antonio, Ernesto (Estella) Perez of San Antonio, Catarina F. (Juan) Mendiola of San Antonio, and Brenda F. (Louie Ruiz) Perez of San Antonio, TX. Jose was preceded in death by his father, Trinidad M. Perez and his mother, Josefa E. (Flores) Perez both of San Antonio, TX; as well as siblings, Josefa Perez, Vivan Lara, Florencio (Daniel) Perez and his brother-in-law, Johnny Cantu, all of San Antonio.

Jose was born on April 12, 1942 in San Marcos, Texas to Trinidad M. and Josefa E. Perez. He married numerous times and had several children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. He worked at many farms in the United States, was a commercial fisherman along the Gulf of Mexico, and also laid carpet. After retiring, he moved to La

Junta, Colorado to enjoy big game hunting and fishing.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in La Junta.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jose's life.

