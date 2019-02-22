DENVER — Pueblo County jail staff deny they are at fault for serious health damage to a former detainee whose medical bills are more than $2 million.

The denial by jail medical staff and jail officers is in response to a lawsuit Jeremy Laintz, the inmate, filed against them in August.

Lainttz's lawsuit alleges he nearly died and is permanently disabled because jail health care workers and officers intentionally did not provide medical care he needed in 2016 for several weeks.

"Mr. Laintz had a treatable infection, but health care workers openly treated his life-threatening symptoms as fake while he grew increasingly sick and near death," his lawsuit contends.

It asserts that jail deputies finally overrode the medical team and sent him to a Pueblo hospital from where he was flown to a Denver hospital. He was in a critical care unit there for more than a month.

The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23 last year reported on the filing of the lawsuit in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado. The lawsuit claims that the conduct of jail medical staff and some jail officers violated Laintz's constitutional rights.

In a response filed Feb. 12, jail medical staffers and the sheriff's office denied the allegations.

"At no time did any medical staff with CHP ignore (Laintz) or fail to appropriate (sic) address and treat his medical needs," the response states. CHP is Correctional Health Partners company, which contracted with Pueblo County to provide medical service at the jail.

"The evidence establishes that (Laintz) refused treatment from CHP medical staff during his stay," the response goes on to say.

The sheriffs' response states they deny "that they engaged in any wrongdoing and/or violated the Constitution in any respect. All actions of the county defendants were taken in good faith, for valid penological reasons, and were reasonable under the circumstances."

Laintz wants a trial for a jury to determine that he should receive an unspecified amount of money from the medical company and from the county to compensate him for the harm he allegedly incurred.

His court documents state that he lost significant portions of his lung, and portions of six toes, among other conditions.

