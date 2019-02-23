Pueblo police have made an arrest in a Friday night shooting on the East Side that left an unidentified man wounded and in critical condition.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Fearnow Avenue in the Eastwood Heights neighborhood concerning a man who had been shot and was lying in a driveway, according to information released by the department on Saturday.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located the 26-year-old man in the driveway of the home. Responding officers promptly began to provide first aid until AMR ambulance personnel and members of the Pueblo Fire Department arrived and took over.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital where as of Saturday afternoon he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

After police conducted further investigation, the man suspected in the shooting, identified as Devan Martinez, 19, was located and interviewed by detectives.

Martinez later was taken into custody and transported to the Pueblo County jail where he was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.

rseverance @chieftain.com

Twitter: @RyanS_Chieftain