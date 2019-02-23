They awaited on the dock in front of the freezing cold water to meet their fate with jittery nervous energy.

On Saturday morning, fresh off an overnight snow with remnants remaining as a constant reminder of the temperature, teams were taken to the dock along the South Shore Marina one-by-one and they all made the frosty plunge into Lake Pueblo.

There were cheers and there were shrieks as the members of the teams waded through water to a group of dive team members with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, who greeted each person with a high-five.

Some of the individuals dunked their head into the bitterly cold water, while others were content to just let the water get up to their knees.

No matter how they handled getting into the water, everybody was doing it for a good cause.

Saturday was the fourth annual Polar Plunge in Pueblo — a statewide event held at five other sites that raises money for Special Olympics Colorado.

Participants raise a minimum of $75 to take a dip into Lake Pueblo, or other lakes across the state. SOCO athletes and students are required to raise $50 per person.

All of the funds raised from the Polar Plunge go toward support Special Olympics Colorado and its 25,000 athletes statewide.

Pueblo's Polar Plunge had roughly 100 participants on Saturday, which included Sheriff Kirk Taylor and Police Chief Troy Davenport. The water temperature was at 34 degrees just before participants began diving in.

Taylor and Davenport's teams waded out into the water and submerged themselves in it briefly, letting out cheers when they came back from underneath.

Before the event began $11,200 already had been raised from online donations, and participants still were bringing in donations, according to Capt. Dawn Ballas of the sheriff's office, who has organized the event in Pueblo each year since it launched.

The top individual fundraiser listed on the Pueblo Polar Plunge's website Saturday was Grant Morris, who had raised over $1,000 from 17 donors. The top team in fundraising was the CDPS (Colorado Department of Public Safety) Polar Punishers, which amassed Just south of $2,700.

Ballas said the event is one the sheriff's office and community eagerly anticipate each year.

"It's very cold, it's a shock to the system," Ballas, who participates in the plunge herself, said of the water at Lake Pueblo. "But fortunately our emergency services bureau sets up nice heated tents so you get to run out to the tent after getting out of the water and change your clothes."

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @Ryan@_Chieftain