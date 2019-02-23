Longtime Pueblo businessman Jon Elgin had a big presence, a big heart, and loved auto racing and fixing cars.

"He was a big teddy bear," said Karen Elgin, Jon Elgin's daughter. "He had a lot of bark on him, but no bite. He was just a big teddy bear, but he had a bark."

Jon Elgin died Tuesday at the age of 76.

Elgin was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Nowata, Okla., and moved to Pueblo in 1963.

He was well-known and well-respected in the local business community, having owned Belmont Tire and Sunset Tire and Automotive Repair for many years before he retired.

Elgin was a past president of Pueblo Optimist Club, served on the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, was one of the founders of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp., loved auto racing, was active in the Pueblo racing scene and was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church, according to his daughter.

"Once he found God he was very devoted to Temple Baptist Church," Karen Elgin said of her father. "He took care of all of their vehicles and ran the men's breakfast the entire time he was there."

Jon Elgin also was a big animal lover.

"He loved dogs, especially schnauzers, but he loved all dogs," Karen Elgin said.

Karen Elgin said her favorite memories of her dad will be their family vacations to Grand Lake in Oklahoma every summer and driving around in a boat with him.

"We went to Disneyland and Disney World like everyone else did, but those vacations were the best," she said.

Jon Elgin was a devoted husband to his wife, who died in 2017, and loved the city of Pueblo, his daughter said.

"He was very vested in this city and the local businesses," she said.

Services for Jon Elgin were held Saturday morning at Temple Baptist Church.

Arrangements were handled by Davis Mortuary.

