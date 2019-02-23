Few issues divide the General Assembly like gun control and Democrats and Republicans are going to clash again this month over a so-called "red flag" bill to allow a judge to temporarily confiscate weapons from someone having mental-health problems.

House Bill 1177 was approved Thursday night after hours of emotional testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. Near midnight, there was a party-line vote with seven Democrats voting for it and four Republicans against.

House Democrats passed a similar bill last year but the Republican-majority Senate blocked it. Now, with Democrats controlling both chambers and Gov. Jared Polis supporting the idea, it's much likelier to become law.

It's a simple idea — police or family members should be able to take weapons away, at least temporarily, from someone acting dangerously.

HB1177 would let the police or a family member ask a judge for an Extreme Risk Protective Order against someone showing violent or dangerous behavior.

If approved, that person's firearms could be temporarily taken away on the condition that a formal hearing occur within 14 days to determine the ongoing risk.

A judge could order the person to give up their weapons for as long as a year.

The bill's sponsor is Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, whose son Alex was among the 12 people murdered in the July 2012 Aurora theater massacre. The killer, James Holmes, had a history of mental problems before opening fire in the movie theater.

Sullivan told the committee Thursday, "This is our chance to do the right thing and put us on a path to saving lives and bringing safety back to our communities."

Sponsors have named the bill after Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zack Parrish III, who was shot to death on Dec. 31, 2017, by a veteran known to be suffering from post-traumatic trauma.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the legislation would make it easier for police to intervene to help people in crisis.

While the idea is simple, critics focused on how such a law would actually work as major reasons to oppose it.

John Anderson, a retired Castle Rock police officer, said the bill assumes an angry person "is guilty until proven innocent."

And wouldn't the threat of having his guns confiscated push someone toward violence? Against police and others, Anderson questioned.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, a Republican who ran for attorney general, supported last year's version of the bill. But he is opposed to this one.

In particular, Brauchler said the new version would require a person who lost their weapons to demonstrate he or she have resolved their mental or emotional issues and can safely recover their guns. Brauchler argued the burden should be on those who intervened to show it was still unsafe.

Sponsors added some amendments to the bill Thursday to soften opposition. One requires that guns be returned within three days unless a judge orders otherwise. And anyone deprived of their weapons is entitled to an appointed lawyer at no cost.

HB1177 will go to the House Appropriations Committee next before coming to the floor for full debate. It likely will be heated.

Pueblo Reps. Daneya Esgar and Bri Buentello, both Democrats, said they were undecided about the legislation when asked Friday. They said they would listen to constituent response before making a decision.

There is reason for caution. When Democrats passed three gun-control laws in 2013 the backlash in Pueblo County was strong, leading to the recall of local Democratic Sen. Angela Giron as well as Sen. John Morse, D-Colorado Springs.

Even so, the three gun laws have stayed on the books and Democrats once again have won a total majority in the state Capitol.

And the political landscape also has changed since 2013. There are now grassroots gun-control groups like Moms Demand Action that have made their numbers felt at legislative hearings in recent years in Denver and around the nation.

Not to mention there have been worse mass shootings in the last few years — in Las Vegas, in Florida and elsewhere.

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RoperPeter