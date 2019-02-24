Puebloans love their parades.

Scott Fonda's favorite is the one where the parade entrants stand around and the visitors are on the move.

The Pueblo Parade of Homes is the signature annual event of the Pueblo Association of Homebuilders.

Fonda, recently elected the association's new president, said he's excited to volunteer his time and help lead the parade planning and coordination, which can take a year or more per event.

"I think we're all obligated to support the industry," he said.

The group also organizes the annual Pueblo's Original Home & Outdoor Living Expo at the Ag Palace at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

This year's expo is set for March 8-9.

This year's Parade of Homes is set for Aug. 2-11.

Elsewhere, the association tracks local, state and federal legislation that can impact the industry. Locally, the debate over a proposed gravel pit in Pueblo County is the kind of issue that grabs the group's attention.

The group is convinced Pueblo County commissioners can find a way to allow the gravel pit and address concerns about traffic and other impacts, Fonda said. "There's a tremondous need for it," he said.

Among other benefits, the pit will produce the preferred type of structural fill used for streets, homes and other projects on the North Side, where ground swelling can be a concern, he said. Currently, that type of fill is only available from out-of-county companies, he said.

"It is a valuable resource," he said.

In turn, that will help lower costs for new residential and commmercial development and public roadway projects, he said. Locally, home construction has rebounded partly from the 2007-2009 U.S. recession but is showing signs of leveling off due to affordability as well as the area's weak job and population growth, he said.

A shortage of trade workers is another challenge facing the building industry in Pueblo and elsehwere, he said.

Fonda said he's excited about the local collabortative effort underway to encourage young people to go into the trades and provide them training, internships or entry-level jobs. The homebuilders group, Pueblo Community College, school District 70 and the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. are among the partners on the project.

"I think the industry as a whole, locally and nationally, has got to be involved.... You can support yourself in Pueblo pretty nicely for $60,000, $70,000 or $80,000 and that's what these guys make," he said.

Fonda is sales manager for Eagleridge Homes, working alongside his brother and company founder Roger Fonda. The company's latest project is the Bella Vista Nord gated, maintenance-free community offering 47 lots near Eagleridge Boulevard and Ridge Drive on the city's North Side.

A native of Pueblo and a longtime resident of the area, Fonda and his wife relocated for a short time to Kansas but returned about five years ago to be closer to family, including their grandchildren.

Once back, Fonda began his work with Eagleridge and also began volunteering his time with the builders' association. In 2017, he was presented the group's 2017 Builder/Developer of the Year. As president, he succeeds veteran developer Tom Hausman, who served in the post for two years.

The group's membership extends to lenders, real estate agents, suppliers, landscapers, home furnishing companies and others affiliated industries.

The lack of sustained job growth remains the biggest economic challenge facing Pueblo and the local building industry, Fonda said.

A strong supporter of the city of Pueblo's half-cent sales tax and the work of the nonprofit Pueblo Economic Development Corp. to recruit primary jobs, he urges the community to continue in those and other job creation efforts.

"I'm a big fan of PEDCO and what PEDCO has done. Any community has got to be able to offer incentives. We need to get to 150,000 people... That's step one. How long has it been since we've been at 100,000," he said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Pueblo's population has only grown by about 13,000 in nearly 40 years, to 111,000 people as of last year, up from 98,000 in 1970. Countywide, including Pueblo West, the population has only grown by about 48,000 over that period.

"We want growth. We want new jobs coming to town. I think that is some of the reason the real estate market has leveled off. There's only so much that you can do within the city as far as turnover in home sales and new home building. You have got to have people coming to town," he said.

Newcomers will find a variety of attractive home options at much lower prices than elsewhere on the Front Range, he said.

One good place to check out the choices is the annual Parade of Homes, he said.