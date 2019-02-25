Otero County Commissioners signed a Letter to Proceed at the Board of County Commissioners Feb. 19 meeting to approve a company to survey and install new HVAC units at the courthouse. The company Otero County will work with is Trane, a heating and air conditioning manufacturer.



Commissioners announced they'd applied for a matching DOLA grant for $580,000 in December with the intention of obtaining funds to replace 12 HVAC units at the county courthouse, as well as an emergency generator for the county jail.



Trane is an affiliate of US Communities, a cooperative purchase organization that uses cooperative contracts to aggregate the purchasing power of state and local governments, school districts and colleges.



"US communities is something that we came up with when I was on the board for the National Association of Counties," said County Commissioner Keith Goodwin. "I think it got started with Los Angeles making a big order of activities for some projects that they had for all of their buildings. They said, 'why don't we form something ... so that we can capitalize on the large purchases that we make, so that the small counties can capitalize on getting a similar price?'

"That developed over several years. ... Trane has already competed nationally for that spot, to be supported by US Communities. They competed with Carrier and a variety of other manufacturers. Trane won the national bid as well as providing services for Los Angeles County and a lot of other large counties throughout the country," said Goodwin.



Goodwin said the idea that became US Communities was exciting at the time, and now it's getting large organizations to consider the purchasing power they have, and the purchasing power that smaller communities, such as Otero County, might be lacking.



"So finally, the US Communities environment allows us to be a member of that, that we are able to capitalize on those prices. So we don't need to go out for a bid, we don't need to go out for an RFP, it's already been done," said Goodwin.



County Administrator Amy White-Tenabe said the county was able to fast track its HVAC replacement program through Trane.



"We're signing this (letter) today, we'll just get the ball rolling and at least have them come up with an assessment ... hopefully come under budget of what we have allotted for this program. Which is roughly around $350,000," White-Tenabe said.



The total project cost is near $450,000, but some of those funds will be applied to a new emergency generator for OCSO.



The Letter to Proceed indicates that Otero County will have Trane send an engineer down to assess the current HVAC system and to determine what the county needs going forward.



"We're looking at how (to) control the controlling system inside," said Goodwin. "Control the vents and the different actuators to control the air movement. (Trane is) looking at the whole thing, including the computerization of things so it can be managed from outside of the brick building; our maintenance staff can do it from home, they can do it from wherever they need to be. If there's some issues, anything that's wrong, it'll signal and give alerts to them about what's going on.



Goodwin expressed hope that there would be grant funding left over after the project to apply it to other activities.

