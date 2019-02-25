La Junta Schools had a strong show at the fair this year, with Julia Ouattara organizing the high school entries and Patty Schaff working at the elementary level. La Junta finished in second place overall to Branson, a tiny town with a great science program.

“We had 84 entries in the Regional Science Fair this year, with a few no-shows,” said Warren McClure, who with Dol Khanal organized this year’s Regional Science Fair at Otero Junior College. “This is the 23rd consecutive year of the regional fair at OJC, since it was resurrected by Joel Gray in 1996.”

The regional science fair took place at the Otero Junior College Jim Rizzuto Banquet room last week on Wednesday and Thursday, with awards being given at Ed Stafford Theatre on Friday.

La Junta's Nariah Smith will advance to state. She qualified with her behavioral science project which involved a study of pigeon behavior and how social interaction affected their learning and innovative skills. Timothy Johnson and Alyssa Bullock of La Junta also qualified for state. Their project compared Vitamin C content in fresh organic produce against produce in cans. Only high school projects advance to the state competition.

Aubrey Holmes from Manzanola won the Otero Junior College Biology Department Outstanding Project Award. Look for complete results from the regional science fair from OJC’s Dillon Martin later this week.

