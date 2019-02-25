BIRTHS
Archuleta: Born to Malia Gilmore and Francisco Archuleta, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 21 at Parkview Medical Center.
Madrid Flores: Born to Marina Madrid and Carlos Flores, Pueblo, a daughter, Feb. 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
Racine: Born to Beth and Bradley Racine, Pueblo, a daughter, Feb. 21 at Parkview Medical Center.
Rodriguez: Born to Alyssa Sanchez and Gabriel Rodriguez, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 20 at Parkview Medical Center.
Stephens: Born to Deandra Richardson, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 21 at Parkview Medical Center.
Stonebrger: Born to Alana Cortinas, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
Feb. 23
Casias: Maria Isabel Casias, 86. Imperial.
Feb. 22
Vigil: Virginia N. Vigil, 91. Romero.
Feb. 21
Pograjc: Earline Pograjc, 95. T.G. McCarthy.
Feb. 20
Trujillo: Carrie Rae Trujillo, 62. Imperial.
HOLLY
Lowe: William “Bill” Lowe Jr., 88, Holly, Feb. 23. Peacock, Lamar.
LAMAR
Buhrer: Marie Buhrer, 72, Lamar, Feb. 23. Peacock, Lamar.
Miller: Jeremiah M. Miller, 32, Lamar, Feb. 22. Peacock, Lamar.
LAS ANIMAS
Cochrane: Ruth Cochrane, 74, Las Animas, Feb. 24. Horber, Las Animas.