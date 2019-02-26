Blood pressure checks

free today and March 4



The Parkview Mobile Nurses will hold blood pressure checks from 10 a.m. to noon today in the rotunda of the Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St. and again from 9 to 11 a.m. March 4 at the Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public.





Parkhill Christian Academy

Kindergarten enrollment open

Parkhill Christian Academy, 4235 Parkhill Place in Eagleridge, is accepting applications for enrollment in the 2019 kindergarten classes. Enrollment will continue until all available slots are filled. Currently, there are openings in grades K-4 and K-5. School hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Parkhill also offers aftercare until 5:30 p.m.

Scholarships are available for new students on a financial need basis.

Parkhill is a secured Christian environment that employs the “Precept” curriculum from BJU Press which incorporates a biblical world view of all subjects.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 544-6174.

High school counselor

appreciation lunch



The advisory board for the Hasan School of Business and Colorado State University-Pueblo is hosting a high school counselors and administrators appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. It will take place in the Occhiato Student Center ballroom.

Attendees will have to the chance to win, for students, a $2,500 scholarship; four $1,000 scholarships; $500 "get away" vacation packages, for a counselor or principal; with other giveaway packages planned.

RSVP to kimberly.wharton@csupueblo.edu

Case retirement



event set Friday

Robert "Bob" Case, a career deputy district attorney, is retiring from the Pueblo district attorney's office at the end of the month.

In his honor, a retirement party, open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Pueblo Convention Center.

During his tenure, Case has tried all types of cases, from murder to traffic offenses. He has mentored countless attorneys.



If anyone has any questions or wishes to relay any messages to Case, they can contact Jennifer Zamarripa at 924-8719.