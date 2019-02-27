Data from the new operator of the local animal shelter, PAWS for Life Animal Welfare & Protection Society, shows compliance with the Pueblo Animal Protection Act that the city approved last year and began enforcing at the beginning of this year.

PAWS, which formally operates as Community Animal Services of Pueblo, had a 95 percent live-release rate —149 live releases out of 157 total outcomes —in January during its first month of operations, according to figures it provided to the mayor's office and City Council. Three dogs died in care at the shelter, and five were listed as "owner-intended euthanasia."

Of the 149 dogs that were released, 53 were adopted, 76 were returned to their owner and 20 were transferred.

The live release rate for cats was about 97 percent. There were 63 live releases out of 65 total outcomes, according to figures from PAWS. One cat died while in care at the shelter, and another was euthanized by the shelter.

Of the 63 cats that were released, 19 were adopted, one was returned to its owner, 10 were transferred and 33 had other live outcomes.

The overall live release rate for the shelter in January was 95.5 percent, with 212 of 222 animals being released, which is above the 90 percent live-release rate required by the act, known as PAPA.

The ordinance that City Council approved with a 4-3 vote in February 2018 imposes new regulations on all shelters within city limits. At the heart of the law is a mandate that the save rate should not fall below 90 percent in any 12-month period.

The law went into effect at the beginning of the year, when PAWS took over operation of the shelter from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

A group spoke before council at their regular meeting Monday night expressing concerns about how PAWS is operating the shelter and said they were skeptical about the live-release numbers PAWS gave to the city and the methodology used to come up with them.

Councilman Mark Aliff offered to go to the shelter with the group in the future to address their questions. Aliff said he's heard the shelter is doing a "phenomenal" job so far.

