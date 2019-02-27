Michael Cohen, former fixer for President Donald Trump, came out swinging Wednesday, making all sorts of wild accusations — some new, some not — about the man leading the U.S.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in federal prison last year for the role he played in paying off women who made claims against Trump during the campaign leading up to the 2016 election, appeared before members of Congress. It wasn't his first time but, this time around, Cohen insisted, he would be honest.

Here are five of the most-shocking claims Cohen made about Trump:

Cohen claim No. 1: Trump is a racist

Among the examples of racism Cohen cited was a conversation the two had during a visit to Chicago.

“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way,” Cohen said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“And he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid,” Cohen continued. “And yet I continued to work for him.”

Cohen claim No. 2: Trump thinks Donald Jr. isn't smart

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly set up a now-infamous 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at the Trump Tower. Cohen says he found this odd because President Trump has allegedly been very critical of Donald Jr. and his abilities.

"... Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world," Cohen said, according to GQ.

Both Donald Jr. and brother Eric were quick to bash Cohen on social media Wednesday.

Cohen claim No. 3: No records of bone spurs

President Trump has said he did not serve during the Vietnam War because of a medical issue: bone spurs. Cohen, however, says there are no records from doctors to back up that claim.

“When I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery,” Cohen said, according to The Daily Beast. “He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment.”

“You think I’m stupid,” Cohen recalled Trump saying. “I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”

Cohen claim No. 4: Trump repaid hush money using a personal check

Cohen has said he paid women to keep quiet about their claims against President Trump. That money was repaid in at least one case using a personal check — a copy of which Cohen provided.

The $35,000 check was allegedly used to silence Stormy Daniels, CNN reports.

"He asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did," Cohen said, according to Axios. "Lying to the First Lady is one of my biggest regrets."

Cohen claim No. 5: Trump knew about Roger Stone, Wikileaks

Information obtained by Wikileaks via a hack of computers at the Democratic National Committee made its way into the hands of political consultant Roger Stone — and President Trump knew about the alleged illegal activity, Cohen claims.

“In July 2016, days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr. Trump’s office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone," Cohen said, according to HuffPost. "Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone. Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with (Wikileaks editor) Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great.’ ”