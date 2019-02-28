The Metro District Board on Tuesday heard an update on a house bill that could impact Pueblo West in a big way if it gets the thumbs up from state legislators.

The Metropolitan District Fire Protection sales tax bill would give districts such as Pueblo West the authority to levy a sales tax, at a rate determined by the board, for the purpose of funding safety protection such as fire protection. The sales tax would have to be approved by voters.

The bill, co-sponsored by Dist. 47 House Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo and Dist. 20 Senator Jessie Danielson, of Wheat Ridge, both Democrats, already has passed the house. Metro District Assistant District Manager and Attorney Harley Gifford said he testified at a senate committee meeting Tuesday and the bill unanimously passed the committee on a bipartisan vote.

“The bill will be placed on the consent agenda and should pass the senate. So it should be on the Governors desk in about a month,” Gifford explained.

Gifford said Gov. Jared Polis may agree to come to Pueblo West to sign the bill.

“Fingers crossed this could be something the board could considered as far as policy in the future. It would be a sales tax by Pueblo West for Pueblo West,” Gifford said.

Gifford indicated a 1 percent sales tax could fund a new fire station. The district currently is waiting for a grant that would help fund design and engineering costs for the fire district’s station two.

The district already has a main fire station and Fire Station Three and is planning for Fire Station Two at the corner of West McCulloch South and Industry.

Although the bill would allow the metro district board to request a sales tax to fund a new fire station, it is up to the voters to decide the fate.

Last November, a Pueblo West Metropolitan District question asked voters to approve the district’s first-ever sales tax for street improvements. That question received 7,069 “no” votes to 3,324 “yes” votes in early returns.

The tax would have generated about $1.6 million a year to fix streets.

