A 31-year-old Pueblo man died Friday evening in a single-motorcycle crash about 7 miles east of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Casey Spencer lost control of his 2014 KTM motorcycle, while heading south on Curtis Road. The motorcycle rolled three-quarters of a time. Spencer, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the road's west shoulder. Casey was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m., according to Technician T.A. Ortiz, of the state patrol.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

"At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash," Ortiz's report indicated.

The crash remains under investigation.