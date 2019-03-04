Mobile Nurses to hold

documentary showing

The Parkview Medical Center Mobile Nurses will show the documentary “Eating You Alive” from 6 to 9 p.m. March 12 at the Barkman Branch Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road.

The film looks at how changing dietary habits can have advantageous effects on a person’s health.

The nurses are certified in plant-based education and, among their numerous public health efforts, they work to encourage people to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their lifestyle.

The event is free and open to the public.

No advance registration is required.