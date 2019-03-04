By the numbers, the 17th annual Pueblo City Schools (D60) District and Southern Colorado Regional STEM Fair competition drew 250 individual and team projects from students in grades three through 12 from Pueblo, Custer and Fremont counties; saw 120 first-place through honorable mention awards and special honors distributed; and advanced 21 individual scholars and six teams to the state STEM competition.

Held last week in the Occhiato Student Center on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo, this year's fair was sponsored by the college, Transportation Technology Center, Inc. ($3,000 donation), Black Hills Energy ($2,500), Bechtel Pueblo Team ($2,500) and the CSU Extension office.

Morganlee Kempf, STEM/science specialist with the district, praised the fair's supporters before the D60 board of education during its regular February meeting.

"These valuable opportunities for our students are made possible with the generosity and support of our sponsors," she said. "Through them, we were able to build upon last year’s successes and continue to provide special awards, trophies, food, beverages, a community reception and commemorative T-shirts.



"This year's sponsors not only have provided us with the monetary means to host this event, they have donated invaluable time and expertise in judging, mentoring and volunteering at our schools. They have invited our teachers and students to their companies and brought experts into our schools and most importantly, have imparted their passion, joy and commitment to STEM education."

SPECIAL AWARDS

Future Women of Science and Engineering: Nevaeh Gonzales, Fountain International Magnet School; Elis Moya and Adah Jaramillo, Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences; Serenity Haack, Columbian Elementary School

Innovation and Creativity: Aubrie Garcia, Highland Park Elementary School; Amani Lerma, Kylie Van Lommel, Summer Moreno, PSAS at Fulton Heights

Outstanding Exhibit: Mackenzie Foechterle, Sunset Park Elementary; Kyla Cruz, Pueblo Academy of Arts; Anjolie Rincon, Goodnight School; Nicole Solano, Goodnight School

Black Hill Energy's "Improving Life with Energy:" Vernon Wolf, Goodnight School; Chaz Childress, Goodnight School

Bechtel Pueblo Team's "One Team One Mission:" Jonathan Bendixson, PSAS-Fulton Heights; Joshua Trujillo, PSAS-Fulton Heights

TTCI: Nolan Hoover, Roncalli STEM Academy; Sophia Markuson DiPrince, Central High School

CSU-Pueblo $500 Scholarship: Mollie Schloss, Central; Dayshia Martinez, South High School



HIGH SCHOOL



Behavior and Social Sciences: 1) *Dayshia Martinez, South; 2) *Micha Vallejos, Deandra Manzanares Zeida, South

Chemistry: 1) *Stephen McDonald, Nizhoni Valdez, Central; 2) Emerald Ramos, Central; 3) Aja LeDoux, Trinity Lynch, Central

Energy: 1) *Sophia Markuson DiPrince, Central; 2) *Ian Gowen, Pueblo County High School

Medicine and Health: 1) *Mollie Schloss, Zachary Hee, Central



MIDDLE SCHOOL



Animal Sciences: 1) *Alyssa Durning, Goodnight School; 2) Marcella DeLeon, PSAS; 3) Robert Sandoval, Aidan Scott, Heaton Middle School

Behavioral and Social Sciences: 1) *Amber Mills, PSAS; 2) *Eliazar Maldonado, PSAS; 3) Molly Mattic, Goodnight School

Chemistry and Biochemistry: 1) *Chanel Martinez, Avril Pagano, Amiyah Arellano-Baysinger, Goodnight School; 2) *Dolores Castillo, Corwin International Magnet School; 3) Davis Valencia, Heaton

Earth and Space Sciences: 1) Alyssah White, Goodnight School

Energy: 1) *Emilio Sanchez, PSAS; 2) Vincent Nguyen, Zac Mustard, Corwin; 3) Chaz Childress, Vernon Wolf, Goodnight School

Engineering: 1) *Luciano Roybal, Willow Stephenson, PSAS-Fulton Heights; 2) Jack Coy, Benjamin Nava-Pacheco, Dylan Tozer, PSAS-Fulton Heights; 3) Elias Niemet, Corwin

Environmental Sciences: 1) *Davian Saiz, PSAS; 2) Abigail Wilson, PSAS; 3) Issac Anaya, Heaton

Mathematics and Computer Sciences: 1) Raelyn Martinez, Corwin

Medicine and Health: 1) *Kyra Burton, PSAS; 2) *Ethan Augerot, Corwin; 3) Isabelle Jackson, Jhenna Neff , Goodnight School



Microbiology and Molecular Biology: 1) *Pheobe Black, PSAS; 2) Antonio Luevanos, Heroes K-8 Academy; 3) Corinn Sandoval, PSAS

Physics: 1) *Carstenz Johnston, Russell Phillips, PSAS; 2) *Nico Martinez, PAA; 3) Estrella Vega, PAA

Plant: 1) *Quincy Nakaguma, PSAS; 2) *Zora Malone, Corwin; 3) Keeley Miles, Amrie Mares, Goodnight School



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Animal Sciences: 1) Rose Guasta; 2) Olive Lucas; 3) Talli Gremillion

Behavioral and Social Sciences: 1) Jailee Schwab; 2) Leila Cortez; 3) Julian Segura

Chemistry and Biochemistry: 1) Jack Centner; 2) Bryson Byrd; 3) Lauren Buchanan



Earth and Space Sciences: 1) Ashton Brosseau, Allie Dehn; 2) Daizey Romero; 3) Emery Curtis



Energy: 1) Luke Weis; 2) Quincy Harmon; 3) Michael Maldonado



Engineering: 1) Florencio Gonzales, Chace Hurley; 2) Alyson Buchanan, Sariah Ringlero; 3) Brett Mestas



Environmental Sciences: 1) Brady Schoch; 2) Alexandria Snow; 3) Paige Forner



Math and Computer Science: 1) Madeline Smith, Zavion Vigil, Kyrie Lewis



Medicine and Health: 1) Landon Burke; 2) Dhruv Nallegowda; 3) Amaya Pino



Microbiology and Molecular Biology: 1) Shawn Valdez; 2) Augustus Symons, Connor Knight; 3) Hazel Romero



Physics: 1) Haven Taylor; 2) Alexander Marquez; 3) Cash Gremillion



Plant: 1) Asha Soto; 2) Maren Hodapp; 3) Madison Musso



(*State Qualifier: event to be held April 11-13 at Colorado State University)

