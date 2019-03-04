Puebloans continued to battle the cold Monday with flurries early and temperatures that dipped into the single digits.

Both school districts were closed and students had yet another snow day.

Class was cancelled but some students had a lesson in gravity. By the afternoon, they made their way to the hills at local parks for a quick, slushy downhill slide.

The overnight flurries left a dusting of snow on the sidewalks in most neighborhoods as shovels were replaced by brooms.

Ken Chavez, who lives on Encino Drive in El Camino, was using a leaf-blower to clear the thin coat of powder at his corner home. There was less than an inch of snow on the ground.

Cars were slipping and sliding on side streets. City crews were throwing dirt on the streets to quell the slickness at intersections. By 1 p.m., the roads were a mix of white and gray slush.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the low Monday was 7 degrees.

“That was just before 7 a.m.,” said Randy Gray a meteorologist with the weather service.

The high was 20 degrees Monday.

Pueblo County government was on a two-hour delay.

Officials at Pueblo City Schools (D60) said the decision to cancel classes came after receiving feedback from numerous weather, transportation and safety sources. Decisions to cancel class for both school districts are made with the safety of students and staff in mind.

The sun peaked through the clouds mid morning, and the snow started melting at about 11 a.m.

Gray said the cold from Monday will give way to heat as the week goes on.

“We’ll have periods of clouds of and on. That will be nighttime. That will actually help overnight temperatures,” Gray said.

“It will be partly to mostly sunny during the next few days.”

The low temperature today will be in the low- to mid-30’s and will rise to the 50s.

The temperature should climb to the 60s by Thursday and Friday, Gray said.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517