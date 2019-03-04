Luke Perry was known in Hollywood as the heart-throb on Beverly Hills 90210, but to the western sports world, he will always be cherished as the iconic "8 Seconds" actor who brought Lane Frost back to life and put the sport of rodeo on the big screen.



Perry, 52, passed away on Monday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA., after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27.



In a Facebook post, PBR CEO Sean Gleason shared his condolences.



"In Luke’s first leading feature film role, he captured Lane’s competitive and generous spirit in a very convincing way in a film that remains a favorite of bull riding fans," posted Gleason. "Luke came out to some (PBR) events and was a good friend of the PBR family until his passing. "



Perry didn't just play a humble, and passionate cowboy role in the beloved western film, the actor lived it by giving back to organizations like Western Wishes - the cowboy version of Make-a-Wish.



Perry and Stephen Baldwin, along with cast members from the 8 Seconds film and living rodeo legend Tuff Hedeman, delivered a memorable night for the Western Wishes' “8 Seconds to Glory” charity gala in Cheyenne, according to the Western Wishes foundation.



"Donnalyn Quintana (President and Founder of Western Wishes) is all about those kids and making sure they get some love and attention and some light shining on them. You just can’t say no to that. The first time she asked me to do it, I was happy to participate, and it’s something I talk to other people about," Perry told American Cowboy Magazine who interviewed him in 2014.



In the interview, Perry also talked about his ongoing attachment to the sport of rodeo and the cowboy community.



"I feel connected to this sport still, in a way. I’ve played other athletes, but I’ve never felt connected to anything else like I do bull riding. I also want the sport to know how thankful I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of that world and that family."