The historic legal battle between Denver baker Jack Phillips and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission over the baker's refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple has finally ended, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday morning.

"After careful consideration of the facts, both sides agreed it was not in anyone's interest to move forward with these cases," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. "The larger constitutional issues might well be decided down the road, but these cases will not be the vehicle for resolving them."

Phillips had sued the state civil rights commission when it declared he had violated the rights of Charles Craig and David Mullins to purchase a wedding cake from his business, Masterpiece Cakeshop, in 2012.

Phillips, a Christian, argued his right to religious freedom allowed him to refuse to make a cake for a gay couple.

They filed a complaint with the state commission, charging Phillips with discrimination.

The dispute went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled last year that the state commission hadn't treated Phillips fairly and ordered his claim to be reconsidered.

Armed with the high court ruling, Phillips filed suit against the commission.

Weiser said the dispute is over: Phillips is dropping his federal lawsuit against the commission, and the state commission would drop its administrative action against him.

Each side will pay its own expenses, Weiser said.

