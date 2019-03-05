The Colorado High School Activities Association released its first baseball polls of the 2019 season Monday on the CHSAANow.com website.

Two local schools are listed on the Class 2A poll. Rocky Ford is fifth in the rankings, while Swink is 10th.

Peyton is the top-ranked team, followed by Hotchkiss, Limon, Dayspring Christian, Rocky Ford, Dawson, Paonia, Yuma, Calhan and Swink.

Another Santa Fe League team, Holly, is listed as "others receiving votes." Other schools in this category are Front Range Christian, Sargent, Highland, Dolores Huerta, Lyons and Meeker.

In the Class 3A poll, Lamar is listed as the fifth-ranked team. The Savages are the only Tri-Peaks School in the Top 10.

University is ranked first, followed by Faith Christian, Lutheran, Delta, Lamar, Kent Denver, Peak to Peak, Eaton, Sterling and Alamosa.

La Junta is mentioned as "others receiving votes." Also listed are Valley, Resurrection Christian, Cedaredge, Colorado Academy, Bayfield, Brush and The Academy.

Nucla is the top-ranked team in Class 1A, followed by Longmont Christian, Cornerstone Christian, Stratton/Liberty, Otis, Caliche, Peetz, Haxtun, Dove Creek and Eads.

Manzanola is listed as "others receiving votes," along with Evangelical Christian, Elbert, Sierra Grande, Fleming, Prairie and Rocky Mountain Lutheran.

The first local high school baseball teams begin next week.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com