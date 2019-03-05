George Marvin Gale Allen of Hill City, South Dakota, entered into Heaven on February 24th, 2019 at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, after a brief and hard fought battle with cancer. He was 75 years of age.



He was born, May 1st, 1943 in Denver, CO to Glenn and Freda Allen.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Freda Allen; sister Doris Ball; brother, Jim Allen; brothers in law (Curtis) Ball, (Mack) McClain, (Paul) Miller, (Mark) Gordon; sister in law (Kathy) Gordon; nephews (Drew) Gordon, (Mathew) Allen; and an infant brother and sister.



He is survived by his wife Nancy Allen; their children Brett (Mykel) Allen of Fort Collins, CO; Beth (Kyle) Fritzler of Fort Collins, CO; granddaughters Maya and Taylor Fritzler of Fort Collins, CO; step-granddaughter Alex Flory of Denver, CO; siblings Joy McClain of Fowler, CO, Peggy Miller of Longmont, CO, Margo (Larry) Allen of Longmont, CO, Glenn (Beth) Allen, of Colorado Springs, CO, Dan (Elise) of Richmond, VA, and Patrick (Susan) Allen of Centennial, CO; sister-in-law Patty (Dave) Fortmeier of Sierra Madre, CA, Judy (Jim) Bexfield of Albuquerque, NM, Peggy (John) Wright of Akron, CO, and Dotty (Jay) Oxley of Craig, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



George grew up in many places including, California, Kansas, Utah and Colorado until the family settled in Fowler, CO in 1954. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1961 and went to college at the University of Northern Colorado on a football scholarship; this is where he met his future wife Nancy. They were married in 1965, shortly after his graduation from UNC, where George received his degree in Biology and Coaching. George was a member of the Air Force reserves from 1967 until he was honorably discharged in 1973. George and Nancy moved around Colorado until they settled in Salt Lake City, UT in 1973 and raised their two young children. In 1985 they moved to Fort Collins, CO and lived there until George retired from 45 years of catastrophe adjusting. Nancy joined him on the road the last 22 years, traveling from one disaster to another, helping out in times of crisis.



After his “retirement” George started farming up at the family Ranch in Draper, South Dakota which was homesteaded by Nancy’s grandfather in 1904. He had always helped his father in law with farming and harvest time throughout the years and it was his passion. George loved watching sports, especially the Denver Broncos, golf, and playing the slot machines. One of his greatest joys was going to his granddaughters sporting events and cheering them on! George had a great sense of humor; he would tease and joke with everyone he met. He was a man of integrity, generosity, a very hard worker, and always gave his best. He adored and loved his wife, children, and granddaughters immensely. He loved the Lord and had such a giving and loving spirit. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills (Hill City Club), 297 Walnut St., Hill City, SD 57745 or to the Liberty Common Women’s Basketball team (LCHS Booster Club), 2745 Minnesota St., Fort Collins, CO 80525.



A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Timberline Church, South Auditorium, 2908 S. Timberline Rd. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:45 pm at Grandview Cemetery.