The Otero Junior College softball team broke into the Top 20 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 poll, which was announced on Tuesday.

The Lady Rattlers are ranked 19th. They are the only Region IX team in the rankings.

Florida Southwestern State is the top-ranked team, followed by Chipola (Fla.), Temple (Texas), Salt Lake (Utah), Tyler (Texas), Arizona Western, Chattanooga State (Tenn.), Seminole State (Okla.), Wallace State (Ala.) and Yavapai (Ariz.).

The rest of the Top 20 includes Central Florida, Wallace-Dothan (Ala.), Butler (Kan.), Gulf Coast State (Fla.), Howard (Texas), Seminole State (Fla.), Weatherford (Texas), Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, Otero and Midland (Texas).

Listed as "others receiving votes" are Blinn (Texas), Jefferson (Mo.), McLennan (Texas), Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Southern Idaho.

The Lady Rattlers will be at home on Thursday for a doubleheader against Trinidad State Junior College. The first game begins at 1 p.m.

