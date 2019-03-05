Planetarium to present

program on the sun

The Christa McAuliffe Planetarium at Centennial High School in cooperation with the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society will present a program on the sun scheduled at 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2525 Mountview Drive. Entry is through the West doors by the flag pole.

The feature will be “Secrets of the Sun,” an exploration of its birth, processes and eventual death. Dave Furry of SCAS will add material from his observations and study of the nearby star. A special tour of the late winter sky also will be presented.

The cost remains $5 for adults, $2 for students with an ID and those under 5 years old are free. Reservations are not required.

Mobile Nurses to hold

documentary showing

The Parkview Medical Center Mobile Nurses will show the documentary “Eating You Alive” from 6 to 9 p.m. March 12 at the Barkman Branch Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road.

The film looks at how changing dietary habits can have advantageous effects on a person’s health.

The nurses are certified in plant-based education and, among their numerous public health efforts, they work to encourage people to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their lifestyle.

The event is free and open to the public.

No advance registration is required.

Spirit of Women to host

presentation March 13

The Parkview Medical Center’s Spirit of Women will host the presentation, “Discover Your Style: How to find a primary care physician who fits you” scheduled from 3 to 4:45 p.m. March 13 at Squawk Coffee, 517 W. Fifth St., Suite 101.

The event will feature a brief coffee break, followed by a panel of primary care physicians from the Parkview Adult Medicine Clinic who will discuss how to choose a primary care doctor and will review a list of recommended tests and screenings for women. The list includes more than 20 tests that range from a full checkup to breast health to immunizations.

Participants also may ask questions of the panel.

Cost is $5 and registration is required.

To register, go to parkviewmc.com/classes-events and follow the links to Spirit of Women or call Stacy Cristelli at 584-4878.

HARP activities

for March

•International Women's Day is March 8.

Purple balloons will be on display on the Veterans Bridge at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo and participating businesses. #BalanceForBetter

•St. Patrick's Day Trivia Boat Tour is at noon March 17. Tickets are $20 per person and need to be purchased in advance by calling 595-0242. For more information, call 595-0242 or go to Facebook.

•National Puppy Day is March 23. Participants may bring their furry friends to the Riverwalk for a fun-filled day and patio specials from the surrounding businesses.

•Baldrick's, Burpees and Barbells 2019, a benefit to help conquer childhood cancer, is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. March 16 at REPS Union Avenue Gym.

The head-shaving and workout will be hosted at the gym, with the fundraising concluding at Brues Alehouse, 120 Riverwalk Place.

For more information, call 406-5492 or by email at

scott.schulle@yahoo.com.

•Third Thursday Storytelling: The Early Women of Pueblo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and storytelling begins at 7 p.m. at The Clink, 140 Central Main St. No 222.

To make a reservation, call 569-7904.

There is a $5 cover charge.