Mary Jane Magoon, age 91, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, (just 13 days before her 92nd birthday) at the Fowler Health Care Center in Fowler.

She was born on February 24, 1927, in Colony, KS, to parents Rachel Arizona Albertina Bryant Stout and Homer A. Stout. At the age of 7, Mary Jane’s family moved to Loveland. She left high school after her junior year to marry her soldier-pen pal, Harry (Bill) W. Magoon. Later, at the age of 66, she returned to school to earn her high school diploma and graduated the same week as her grandchildren Clint, Eric and Kathy.

Before retiring, Mary Jane spent more than 30 years working at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital as the Food Services Supervisor. Even though she worked most of her life outside the home, she was very devoted to her family. She always put a good meal on the table, occasionally trying out a new recipe on the family before taking it to the hospital. When her boys were young, she made most of their clothes. She enjoyed bowling in a league with her son Billy. She was an avid, lifetime reader – reading as many as 3 or 4 books a week after retirement and well up into her late 80s. Besides raising her four boys, two of her granddaughters, Gina and Kathy, lived with her and Bill during their high school years. She also provided day care for some of her great grandchildren after she and Bill moved to Fowler in 1998.

For more than 65 years, Mary Jane was active in the Baptist church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school classes, and hosted many church dinners.

Mary Jane was the oldest of five children and was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings – Peggy Lou Schneider Neal, Larry A Stout, Edward L. Stout, and Kelly (Nancy) Kay Bryant – her husband Harry (Bill) W. Magoon, and sons

Kenneth C. Magoon, William E. Magoon (Bill), and Michael J. Magoon.

She is survived by her oldest son Stephen W. Magoon, grandchildren Shane Magoon, Gina Griffy (Linette), Eric Magoon (Angela), Clint Magoon, Kathryn Henninger (Chance), Karen Magoon Pearson (Jonathan) and Laura Magoon Vargas (James); 23

great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fowler Health Care Center for the love and care they showed Mary Jane for the last seven years of her life. We very much appreciate you.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Advantage Aurora Chase Chapel, 1095 Havana Street, Aurora, CO with interment to follow at Olinger Eastlawn Cemetery, 19600 E. Smith Rd., Aurora, CO.