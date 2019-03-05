Fowler High School senior Seth McFall was looking to defend his state title in the Class 2A 106-pounds at this past weekend state tournament in Denver.

McFall's mission was accomplished as he took his second straight championship in the same weight class on Saturday.

McFall started his championship match with Rye's Cole Miller scoring ealry with a takedown. He then scored five points on nearfalls before pinning Miller at the 1:29 mark.

McFall opened the tournament by pinning West Grand's David Santos in 1:34, and he then pinned Cedaredge's Lane Hunsberger in 1:32 in the quarterfinals. His semifinal match against Wiggins' Marc Barkdoll was the only one of his matches that wasn;t decided by fall, but he still won by a 10-4 decison.

Two other Grizzlies also went to the awards stand in their respective weight divisions. J.J. Horn placed fifth at 220 pounds and Dylan Palomino was sixth at 152.

Both Horn and Palomino advanced to the semifinals, but both were defeated in those rounds.

Horn's first round match resulted in a fall against Hanover's Brandon Clark in 4:35. In the quarterfinals, he defeated defeated Rocky Ford's simon Apodaca by a 6-1 decision. However, he was pinned by County Line's Jayce Bauer in the semifinals in 2:34.

In the consolation bracket, Horn lost to Crowley County's Lane Walter in 28 seconds, but he responded by pinning Andrew Davis of Sedgwick County/Fleming in 4:12.

Palomino recorded a slim 3-2 decision over Cedaredge's Autin Crawford, and he defeated Norwood's James Frankin 4-0 in the quarterinals. In the semifinals, he lost to Burlington's Louis Aguilar, the eventual state champ, by an 8-2 decision.

Palomino dropped inthe to consolation bracket where he lost to Wray's Emmanuel Huerta by a 6-1 decision. He lost to Swink's Kaleb Fisher in the first place match by a 5-4 decision.

The remaining Grizzlies were eliminated in their respective consolation brackets.

Orin Carnes (170) won his first round match against John Mall's Kaleb Rehm by a 10-2 major decision, but he lost in the quarterfinals to Soroco's Jace Logan, another eventual state champ, in 43 seconds.

Carnes lost to Holly's Grayden Flint by a 1-0 decision.

Fernando Salazar (113) lost to Swink's Michael Romero by a 13-1 major decision in the first round. In consolation action, he defeated Dove Creek's Gage Bailey by a 9-4 decision, but he lost to Sanford's Max Salazar in 3:34.

David Salazar (138) lost to Paonia's Sackett Chesnik in 1:59 in the first round, and he lost to Mountain Valley's Isiah Wellman in 1:50.

