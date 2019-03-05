Pueblo police and sheriff's office deputies have investigated a rash of thefts in recent days.

According to a sheriff's office deputy's report, a black 2017 Ford F-250 truck valued at $50,000 went missing from Pope Valley Ranch Road.

The vehicle was being stored on vacant land at the time of the theft. The deputy was told a set of keys was "hidden" inside the truck.

Although the report was filed on Friday, the theft is said to have occurred sometime during the past two weeks.

Another vehicle, a gold Mercury Sable valued at $2,000, went missing Saturday from the 1400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue after the owner left it running while he entered a store. Inside the vehicle was $700 worth of beef jerky, $200 worth of tools, $200 worth of meat and a $60 floor jack.

On surveillance video, a male party is seen exiting a green Honda Civic, entering the Sable and then driving away.

The driver's side window of the Honda was broken out, with the steering column similarly busted. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Theft from auto

A 2003 Ford truck parked in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of East Abriendo Avenue on Sunday was discovered to have been broken into.

After breaking out a window, the perpetrator(s) stole a $1,900 amplifier, bowling balls ($500) and a screw gun ($400.) Additionally, a $365 subwoofer was damaged and it will cost $250 to replace the broken window.

Mailbox broken into

On Friday, a mailbox belonging to ASI Construction in the 1800 block of East Platteville Boulevard was reported broken into.

According to a deputy's report, it appears the mailbox was pried open, although the reporting person said he believes the receptacle was empty at the time of the criminal mischief episode.

The damage estimate was listed at $400.

Stolen crowns

A parcel of crowns and crystal pins destined for winners of the Miss Southern Colorado Beauty Pageant was reported stolen from a residence on Camino Pablo Drive in Pueblo West Friday.

The victim told a deputy the parcel, which contained 13 crowns, had been reported as delivered by the postal service and left at the home's rod iron gate.

The loss is estimated at $600.

Stolen swords

On Tuesday, from a storage shed in the 2800 block of North Grand Avenue, $1,800 worth of goods, including swords, daggers and a BB gun, were reported stolen.

Criminal mischief

On Saturday, a home in the 1800 block of Hollywood Drive had four of its windows broken out, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

Arrests

Tina L. Lassen, 48, of an unspecified Pueblo address, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Frank J. Woelfle, 56, of the 1600 block of an unspecified block of Moore Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Brandon A. Lujan, 24, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Karen E. Ellefsen, 58, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Aaron M. Montes, 26, of the 200 block of East Cellini Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant, and warrants for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and identity theft, and booked into jail in lieu of $22,500 total bail.

Melissa G. Moore, 53, of the 1000 block of East 10th Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Kortney N. Courtney, 40, of Texas, was arrested Monday on warrants for menacing with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Gerald S. Padilla, 44, of the 2500 block of Spruce Street and a Safe Streets fugitive, was arrested Sunday on a felony parole hold warrant and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Marissa Reeves, 20, of the 200 block of Tyler Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of forgery-counterfeiting and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Patricia A. Brown, 40, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Christopher M. Hemberger, 32, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for intimidation of a victim/witness and menacing, and booked into jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Marcus A. Estrada, 32, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony menacing and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Barbara J. Vandiver, 29, of the 1500 block of West 18th Street, was arrested Saturday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $8,000 bail.

Shawn M. Ortibez, 26, of Walsenburg, was arrested Saturday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Kiah S. Trujillo, 19, of Walsenburg, was arrested Friday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Danea M. Salazar, 26, of the 2500 block of Lake Avenue, was arrested Friday on two outside warrants, including one for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, and was booked into jail in lieu of $7,500 total bail.

Gabriel Perez, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon; an additional felony count is criminal mischief. He was booked into jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Marta Valdez, 57, of the 400 block of West Northern Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant for theft and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jeremy L. Romero, 32, of Walsenburg, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

