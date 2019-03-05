Now into its 81st year, the General Federation of Women's Clubs/Fowler Progress Woman's Club continues to reach out, happily serving the community. As has been the custom for as long as folks can remember, the club held a Valentine's party for the residents and staff at the Fowler Healthcare Center.



The Healthcare Center provided musical entertainment by Judy Brown, while the club members served sweet juices and cupcakes. Each resident was helped by members and staff to frost and decorate their cake from an array of festive toppings. The club also provided Valentine's Day cards with postage so the residents could mail them to those they love.



Prior to the party, the club held its monthly meeting with six newly installed members. Currently, the members are planning its Missouri Days Annual Community Art Show.

Please encourage your kids to participate in the upcoming Elementary Arts Contest; great prizes are awarded every year.

Members are also working on creating awareness of, and supporting, the Arkansas Valley Resource Center. Education sessions were recently provided to the Fowler High School senior class, and a fundraiser is planned for the spring.



The GFWC Fowler Progress Woman's Club is always open to and welcomes new members.

Next meeting is 2 p.m. March 12 at the Fowler Historical Museum, 114 N Main St.

Contact Lori Hawley, club vice-president, at 252-7245 to learn more about the club's activities. To learn more about the General Federation of Women's Clubs, go to gfwc.org.