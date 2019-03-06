FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF LA JUNTA

109 W. 5th Street, 384-4975



Visitors are always welcome. Come join us as we worship together.



9:15 a.m. - Sunday school

10:30 a.m. - Worship service, with Pastor Ron Skorick bringing the message titled “Sufficiency of God." Scripture taken from 2 Corinthians 3:5. An Associated Charities offering will be taken.

6 p.m. Wednesday - Men’s Bible Study.



Communion celebrated every Sunday. Elevator is available.

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH

1601 Raton Ave., 384-6555



9:15 a.m. - Sunday School and Bible Class

10:30 a.m. - Worship: Sermon (John 3) "Back-to-Birth-Basics."



6:30 p.m. Sunday - Youth Group Sunday



7 p.m. Wednesdays - Lent Worship



March 14 - Ruth Guild



Next week's Bible Journey texts: John 7-11







LA JUNTA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

601 San Juan Ave., 384-7717



This Sunday, we will begin our Lenten Sermon series looking at the last week of Jesus’ life. This week we will look at the betrayal by Judas and work through Luke 22:1-6. Rev. Lou will lead us in worship and his message is titled “The Tipping Point.”



All are welcome to join us for worship. No church experience required - come as you are.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LaJuntaUMC. Also, check out our updated website ljumc.org for the most up-to-date information, our weekly sermon podcast and our weekly devotionals.

If you would like to receive our weekly devotionals, email umclj@centurytel.net or call 384–7717.



Saturday - UMW Annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 601 San Juan Ave. There will be lots of wonderful items to check out, from furniture sets, tables and chairs, art, clothes and much, much more.

March 16 - Free Community Veterans' Breakfast, 8 - 9:30 a.m. Open to all veterans, first responders and their spouses.