DENVER — Democrats who control Colorado's Legislature are rushing to act on a bill to repeal the state's little-used death penalty.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hears the bill today, just two days after the proposal was introduced.

The fast-track tactic mirrors a contentious Democrat-led proposal to overhaul oil and gas regulations to give local governments more authority over industry operations.

Lawmakers have tried before to repeal Colorado's death penalty, which was last used in 1997. They cite the cost of capital punishment cases and racial disparities in sentencing.

Three people are on Colorado's death row.

As worshippers observed Ash Wednesday, the Most. Rev. Stephen Berg of the Diocese of Pueblo denounced the death penalty as an option for criminal justice.

"Our faith tradition offers a unique perspective on crime and punishment — one rooted in mercy and healing not punishment for its own sake," Berg said in a statement. "No matter how atrocious the crime, if society can protect itself without ending a human life, it should do so.

"The church’s opposition to the death penalty should not be seen as indifference to the sinfulness of crime and attacks on human life, but as an affirmation of the sacredness of all life, even for those who have committed the most heinous crimes.

"The problem with the death penalty is that in trying to solve the problem of violence, we take up violence as our tool," he said. "Our focus in society today should be about justice and holding accountable the truly guilty in a way that reflects our society’s best values. Life and death are very serious matters and as a society we should hold ourselves and others to the very highest of standards."

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper indefinitely delayed the execution for one prisoner on death row: Nathan Dunlap. Hickenlooper said he had doubts about the fairness of the death penalty.

First-term Democratic Gov. Jared Polis supports the 2019 bill.

Chieftain staff writer Anthony A. Mestas contributed to this report.