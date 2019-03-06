The Swink High School girls' basketball team will be looking to get some revenge when it opens the Class 2A State Tournament against Wray today at 11:45 a.m. at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Last year, the Lady Eagles eliminated the Lady Lions in the Class 2A Regional Tournament by a score of 44-29. Even worse was that the game took place on Swink's home court.

"We stubbed our toe last year against Wray," said Swink coach Curt Lewis. "The girls have worked hard this summer and hard all year in practices. The goal was to get back to Loveland, and we have a chance and that's all I can ask for."

The teams also met in the 2016 State Tournament, and Wray also won that game 62-40.

Swink comes into the game with a record of 22 wins and two losses and it is the fifth seed. Wray's record is 19-3 and it is seeded fourth.

In their second game, the Lady Lions will face either top-seeded Limon or eighth-seeded Sanford on Friday. Should Swink win today, it will play at 7 p.m. Friday. If it loses, it will play at 8:45 a.m.

Limon's record is 21-1 with its only losses coming against Kit Carson, the top seed in the Class 1A Tournament. Sanford's record is 19-4. Those teams play today at 7 p.m.

The rest of the tournament has third-seeded Meeker (23-1) against sixth-seeded Del Norte (22-2) at 8:45 a.m. today, and second-seeded Yuma (20-3) against seventh-seeded Heritage Christian (23-1) at 4 p.m.

The tournament continues through Saturday.

Fowler to face Byers

The Fowler High School boys' basketball team also drew a tough opponent in the Class 2A State Tournament, as it will play Byers at 1:15 p.m. at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Fowler is the third seed, and it has a record of 20 wins and four losses. Byers is the sixth seed, and its record is 17-6.

The Grizzlies will play either Yuma or Denver Christian on Friday. Should Fowler win, it will play at 5:30 p.m. If it loses, it will play at 10:15 a.m.

Yuma (21-2) and Denver Christian (17-6) will play at 5:30 p.m. today.

The other games in the quarterfinals include top-seeded Holly (24-0) against eighth-seeded Mancos (17-6) at 10:15 a.m., and fourth-seeded Highland (23-1) against fifth-seeded Limon (20-4) at 8:30 p.m.

The state tournament will conclude on Saturday.

