Hortensia Margarita (Encinas) Flores, 84, of Manzanola, known lovingly as Machie, wife, grandma, great grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, went to be with our Lord at 11:40 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born July 11, 1934, in Florence, AZ, to David Encinas and Dalia Celaya.



She was the second born out of 7 children in her family, which included five brothers, Mike, Pat, Alvin, Louie, and Art, and one sister, Rose Mary.



On November 10, 1951, she married the love of her life, Richard Flores, and from this union seven children were born.



She is survived by her loving husband, Richard, of 67 years, children Henry (Champ), Tommy, Johnny, David, Linda, Sandy and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, 48 great0-grandchildren with another one arriving on June 4; 4 great-great-grandchildren (with another one on the way), her brothers’ wives, and many other family members, ALL of whom she loved deeply. She lived her life to the fullest and made people laugh when they were by her side.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rose Mary, brother Pat, son Richard, and 2 grandchildren, Jesse and Chad.



There will be a viewing held from 3 - 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Ford - Ustick Funeral Home in Rocky Ford, CO. A Rosary Service will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m., both on Friday, March 8, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Rocky Ford, CO with Fr. Paul Ekeh officiating. Interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, CO.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to www.fordustick.com.