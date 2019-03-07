Eta Tau Sorority chooses a member of the Fowler community who volunteers their time to benefit the community in various ways. Martha was chosen due to her many years of volunteer work at the Fowler Historical Society.

About Martha

Martha Kesterson was born in Springer, New Mexico. She is the 4th child of Albert and Leta Manchego with one brother, Ernie, and five sisters, Virginia, Esther, Charlotte, Henri and Rita.

At 6 months old, Martha and her family moved to Fowler. They lived west of Fowler near the Endrud Ranch. Martha went to school in Fowler. She went to Park School until 4th grade and then Elder for 5th and 6th grade. In 7th grade, she went to school at the new junior high/high school (where it is currently located), never attending school at West Elementary. She graduated from Fowler High School in 1970.

After high school, Martha got a job with the FBI and worked as a file clerk in the Justice building in Washington, DC. One of her favorite things to do while working there was tour the Justice building during lunch.

During one visit home, she met Jim Kesterson. She finished a year in Washington, D.C. and then came home and later married Jim in July of 1972.

Jim and Martha have a son, Travis, who is currently working as a fireman in Pueblo. Jim retired from the Army/Air Force National Guard after 21 years and got a job with Colorado Department of Transportation. His jobs have taken them from Ft Riley, Kansas, to Avon and Winter Park.

While in Avon, Martha worked as a childcare provider and volunteered with many activities.

She learned how to ski so she could help with ski competitions when Travis started competitive skiing. She also helped with boy scouts, Sunday school and communion classes while in Avon and Winter Park. Jim and Martha followed Travis around the state while he competed in rodeos and skiing.

After the family moved to Fowler in 2003, Martha volunteered with the Town of Fowler and worked on cemetery records and beautifying the cemetery. Martha became interested in

ancestry and was referred to ancestry classes by Ralph Knight. He also talked her into volunteering at the museum. At the museum, she sets up and researches displays, contacts

other museums about on-loan items, and does most of the administrative work in the office; including donation paperwork. One of her favorite things to do at the museum is to look at old

Fowler Tribune editions.

Along with the Museum board, she also is on the Cemetery Committee and the Friends of the Cemetery Committee. They are currently working on a cremains section for the cemetery, and

getting a flag for the town.

“I feel very honored to be chosen for Lady of the Year. I have volunteered for different organizations throughout my life and love every minute of giving a little of myself back to the communities," saiid Martha.

About Eta Tau Sorority

New members are nominated and voted on by the members of the sorority. Currently there are 19 members.

Eta Tau Sorority meets twice a month during September through May.

Officers are president, Brenda Enriquez; vice-president, Jeri Hagerman; Sscretary, Chrissy Doak; and treasurer- Linda Jensen.

The sorority has service projects each year, which include providing assistance to needy families and children, donating to the local food bank, providing one graduating senior a $750 scholarship and sponsoring the Bingo Tent at Missouri Day.

FowlerReporter@gmail.com