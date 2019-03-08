Meet Lillian Rivera, seventh grader and aspiring Hollywood makeup artist. She was all business Friday as she carefully dabbed brown face coloring around the pig snout— yes pig snout—that she'd attached to her sister's face.

"I think this would be a lot of fun to do for a living," Lillian confided to an interviewer as she focused intently on painting her older sister Contessia's eyebrows. Now for a few little dabs of white powder and....

"Ow! Lillian! You got it right in my eye," Contessia snapped, pulling her head back in reproach with a one-eyed glare. Lillian gave her a no-whining-allowed look.

So it goes in Mark Sisson's Hollywood Makeup class at Roncalli Stem Academy. He teaches it on Fridays and, yes, it's very popular. Why not? Sisson spent 20 years in Los Angeles doing makeup for the stars.

Michael Jackson? "Yep. I worked on his music video 'Ghost'," the 61-year-old Sisson explained as he helped his class attach fake noses to faces and then use makeup to create the desired effect.

Sisson's made monsters on "Jurassic Park: Lost World" and did the faces of Union and Confederate soldiers for the movie "Gettysburg." Sound glamorous? He laughed.

"Not really. There were seven of us and we did makeup on 3,000 soldiers every day, making sure they looked appropriately filthy," he said.

Sisson's real job at Roncalli is teaching math. But on no-school Fridays, he teaches his first love — movie makeup.

And he's good. First week, he taught them how to color their skin to look bruised and injured. So much so, viewers wince at the sight.

Small wonder the students are fast learners. Tatum DeLaRosa was admiring her pig snout. Jayla Parker boldly went for a dark-faced werewolf while Dustin Masters had become a puppet with a long nose. All are seventh graders.

"I still look good," DeLaRosa announced to her classmates, setting her fashionable eyeglasses atop her snout. "I mean, I looked good this morning before all this..." she gestured at her snout "and I still do."

Sisson is a Pueblo native who went away to Hollywood as a young man. His first movie job was sweeping floors, he said. "Then I worked my way up."

Friday, he used his cellphone to call up his old friend Rob Burman in Los Angeles to have him judge the madeup faces of his students.

Burman, a bearded man, grinned and warned the kids that he was very particular.

It was a moment where Hollywood had come to Pueblo and that's exactly what Sisson intended.

"I want them to know they can do whatever they want in life," he said. "It's a big wide world out there."

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter:@RoperPeter