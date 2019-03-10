Small division classes spend big money in Pueblo, where hoops playoffs have generated more than $1 million

Sitting in the rafters of Massari Arena at Colorado State University-Pueblo during the Class 1A state playoff basketball tournament Saturday, the family of Haxtun High School senior Marshall Davis — decked out in crimson red, team color of the Haxtun Bulldogs— awaited tipoff in an afternoon matchup against Moreno High School.

It was a nearly four-hour drive and required a three-night stay in Pueblo for the Davis clan – consisting of Marshall’s mom, dad, sister, and three grandparents – to be in attendance, but the lengthy road trip and overnight accommodations were a small price to pay for the family to support Marshall in the biggest tournament of his high school basketball career.

“For us it’s a big deal to support your child and what they do,” said Marshall’s father, Michael Davis.

“There will be several hundred people here from Haxtun. It’s neat. They’ve always supported their sports and their school very well.”

“The whole town comes,” agreed Marshall’s grandmother, Janet Davis. “It’s a big deal.”

FULL COVERAGE: See more state basketball championship results in Sports

Having to travel all the way from Haxtun, a small town in northern Colorado approximately 30 miles away from the Nebraska border, Michael Davis said the family decided to come down Wednesday evening and stay three nights in the Baymont by Wyndham hotel.

In between rooting on Marshall and his fellow Bulldogs over the three-day tournament, they’ve been dining at local restaurants, enjoying the hotel pool and making the most out of their stay in the Home of Heroes.

“We’ve done some shopping. Haven’t don’t a whole lot of sightseeing, but a lot of our other friends and family have. We’ve just hung out at the hotel, did some swimming and went to quite a few restaurants,” Michael Davis said.

The Davis’ and hundreds of other Haxtun residents who made the nearly 270-mile trip to Pueblo provide just a small snapshot of the economic value provided by the 1A state basketball playoffs, which brought to Pueblo 16 teams – eight boys and eight girls teams – and their many supporters for a weekend of competitive hoops.

GET LOCAL NEWS ALERTS: Follow the Pueblo Chieftain on Facebook for the latest headlines.

“They have a great impact on our community early in March, when we’re not really into our peak visitor season,” said Rod Slyhoff, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

“It really does help our economy. They take up quite a few hotel rooms. And I think what we see as the biggest advantage is the families that travel. These are all small schools — and there’s that community pride when their kids get to the state tournament. So, basically the whole town comes to watch them play, and we see a lot of parents and family members supporting the teams.”

Citing figures from the last time the 1A tournament was held in Pueblo, Slyhoff said the chamber of commerce is estimating this weekend’s tournament will provide about a $1.3 million boost to the local economy.

“I’ve actually quite enjoyed Pueblo,” Michael Davis said.

“It’s been nice. It’s very friendly, very clean. And I like the traffic, too. That might be the best part: It’s a lot better than it is in Denver.”

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom