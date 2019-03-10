Solar Roast Coffee co-founder Mike Hartkop jokes that his original vision for the company's restaurants was perfect — right up to the moment the first customers walked into the first coffee shop.

"The first day customers showed up they had a completely different idea for what they wanted to use the space for. So the space we've created now is more with the customer in mind. ... It's more of a vision of what the community demands and requires from the space. I never would have made any money if it had been exactly what I wanted," he says.

Eleven years since the original coffee shop was opened by Mike and his brother David, Solar Roast's retail vision has broadened to include a new 3,000-square-foot flagship restaurant on the South Side that includes a children's playroom. The company also is set to open a small restaurant in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs later this spring.

Its wholesale business continues to expand with Solar Roast's solar-roasted coffee bean blends now sold in 1,000 outlets in 48 stores, including Sprouts, more than 100 Natural Grocers and all of the King Soopers on the Front Range, the company says. The company also is pursuing a plan to offer Solar Roast blends in recyclable K-cups.

The company's solar roasting and other production work takes place adjacent to the Downtown coffee shop on the 200 block of North Main Street.

Its process of harnessing the sun's power to gently roast the beans using low-temperature heat results in a drink that is smooth and low in acidity, the company says. (The company logo shows sun god Helios driving a chariot pulled by the mythical stallion Pegasus. Helios also is the trade name of the company's solar roasting equipment.)

The response to the new South Side restaurant crushed the company's expectations, Hartkop said.

"It's been great. We opened last July and we pretty much out of the gate surpassed all the numbers we expected. The store pretty much outsells our Downtown store on a daily, weekly and monthly basis," he said.

Located in a newer building that opened as a Jack-In-The-Box and later became a Dunkin' Donuts, the restaurant at 3206 W. Northern Ave. reflects the combined creative and retail talents of Hartkop and the company's other managers and staffers, including chief growth officer Dave Ray and retail director Jocelyn Martinez.

The comfortable well-appointed interior gives off a cozy coffee house-style vibe despite its expanse.

The main counter is long and stocked end to end and top to bottom with a wide selection of packaged coffees and other drinks and gift items. Just like with the original coffee house, a large supply of new and used vinyl record albums are available for purchase.

With so much space to work with — more than twice the space of the Downtown shop and the one opening in Colorado Springs — the company also created the children's playroom. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass separate the playroom from the main dining area. The glass keeps sounds out while allowing parents to keep tabs on their kids.

The playroom is filled with arts and crafts tables, a large chalkboard, a wooden toy train and school house desks.

Children are encouraged to hang their drawings around the room.

"We get people everyday who say usually I can only go through the drive-thru with my little ones. So now they come in and just let the kids run around and enjoy themselves. I see moms working in on their laptops or reading. It's so nice," Martinez said.

The idea for the playroom came from Hartkop, who is the father of three children. It met with initial skepticism among some on the Solar Roast team. Now everyone is fully supportive, especially given that the space was used by previous tenants as a basic business office.

"He was right on that one and it's turned out to be a really great thing," Ray said.

The menu is a creative mix of drink and food offerings.

The coffee choices carry names such as white mocha, Pueblo mocha and zebra mocha. One of the current customer favorites is lavender white mocha. Other drinks available include the semifrozen fruit or coffeee-and-ice cream Granitas (on special during the Granitas happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. daily), teas, lemonades and Italian sodas.

The food offerings include homemade quiches made with ham, veggies or wild mushrooms. There is an assortment of traditional breakfast burritos and a few novel ones such as the Tofu Scramble and espresso adobo jackfruit burrito.

There are bagels, breakfast breads, cookies and gluten-free cake.

The sandwich offerings include a garden bagel, a zesty quinoa, a Pueblo chorizo grinder, a ham-and-cheese croissant and more basics such as a PBJ and grilled cheese. There are salads. There are snacks such as granola yogurt parfaits and veggie and fruit cups.

The menu has proven so popular the same items are now offered at the Downtown coffee shop.

Prices are competitive.

Diners will pay $4.95 for a breakfast burrito, $5.95 for quiche and $3.95 to $8.95 depending on the sandwich or salad.

The restaurant also features a drive-thru window.

With no experience in drive-thrus, Hartkop and his team knew much of their early work would focus on getting faster at preparing and delivering customers' orders. In the end, they succeeded and, through the process, learned to make the restaurant's overall operation more efficient.

The site offers customers a perk not available at the Downtown shop: a parking lot with ample spaces. And its location in a busy shopping area along Northern Avenue allows it to capture significantly more drive-by traffic than the Downtown location.

"We've been looking for stores for years because we've got such a strong following Downtown and our Downtown store is inconvenient to nearly everybody," Hartkop quipped.

"So we were just trying to find a location that we can grow into that would enable us to reach a different market and to get on a busier street so that the average passerby could find us."

Added Ray, "We always knew that if we had a presence on the South Side we had an audience for it. And this is a good spot for where locals really travel. I think what happened to the two chains that were here before is they weren't local establishments. And, really ... this is kind of a local thoroughfare," Ray said.

The pair pointed to the longtime success of the nearby family-owned Pass Key restaurant as an example of the area's support for local merchants.

Restaurant manager Thea Torrez said the new site is drawing both regulars from the Downtown shop and also a whole new crop of Solar Roast faithful. "They're amazing. I love seeing a lot of the regulars we had Downtown. (And) so many new faces. Lot of new regulars," she said.

The restaurant planned for Colorado Springs is the company's first outside of Pueblo.

It will occupy space next to another Pueblo-based restaurant, Bingo Burger, in the middle of that city's downtown shopping district on Tejon Street. Bingo Burger expanded into Colorado Springs several years ago and continues to receive strong reviews from diners. Its Pueblo location is at 101 Central Plaza in Downtown.

The South Side restaurant operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

