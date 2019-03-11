In just its second year of competing in the Colorado Southern Regional Science Olympiad, the Beulah School of Natural Sciences once again earned the right to advance to the state competition.

Held at Colorado State University-Pueblo, the Olympiad saw Beulah, a Pueblo County School District 70 school, match wits with 31 middle schools, with students competing in 23 separate events.

Along with Centennial High School, which also competed in the Olympiad, "We were the only middle or high school to represent Pueblo and Southern Colorado," said Beulah Principal Perry W. Rogers. "All of the other schools were from north of Pueblo with the exception of Gunnison’s middle and high school."

In an event called Battery Buggy, Beulah's Solomon Dugal and Sage Russel placed first, with Dugal and Zeke Anderson placing third in Solar System.

These finishes, combined with high scores in other events, gave Beulah a sixth place overall finish and a berth in the Colorado Science Olympiad Finals, slated to be held at Cherry Creek High School on April 27.

In 2018, Beulah placed 12th in the regional Olympiad.

For information on the 2020 event, contact Abby Davidson, director of the Colorado Southern Regional Science Olympiad, at 549-2652.

