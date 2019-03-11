Sheriff’s office to test

siren alerts at depot

Residents and businesses in eastern Pueblo County, near the Pueblo Memorial Airport and the industrial park, may hear siren alerts today and Wednesday coming from the outdoor warning siren system.

The sirens are only a test.

The warning system is designed to alert the public of an emergency involving the stored mustard agent at the Pueblo Chemical Depot or any severe weather event in the area.

The warning sirens have been erected through the federally funded Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program and administered through the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Area Agency on Aging

to hold public meeting

The Pueblo Area Agency on Aging will hold a public meeting on the 2020-23 Four Year Plan for the provision of Older Americans Act services in Pueblo County scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Housing and Human Services building, (food commodities site), first floor conference room, 2631 E. Fourth St.

Programs and services funded through this plan include: advocacy, coordination and program development, congregate meals/Meals on Wheels, dental and eyeglass services, family caregiver, in-home services, legal assistance, long-term care, ombudsman, information and assistance and transportation.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for senior citizens, service providers and others to comment on the Older Americans Act/Program, senior service plan for the next four years which will be presented at the meeting.

For more information, call 583-6120.

Mobile Nurses to show

‘Eating You Alive’ film

The Parkview Medical Center Mobile Nurses will present the documentary film, “Eating You Alive,” scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the Lamb Branch library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

The film looks at ways of changing dietary habits that can have advantageous effects on a person’s health.

The nurses are certified in plant-based education and, among their numerous public health efforts, they work to encourage people to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their lifestyle.

The event is free and open to the public.

No advance registration is required.

LWV seeks nominations

for democracy work award

The Pueblo League of Women Voters is seeking nominations for its Making Democracy Work Award. The nominees and finalist will be honored at the annual awards banquet at 6 p.m. April 25 at River’s Edge, 109 S. Oneida St.

This year’s keynote speaker is Mayor Nick Gradisar.

The nonpartisan LWV celebrates leaders who have envisioned a way to improve our community and who have mobilized others to work collaboratively to effect positive change.

Local organizations or individuals may nominate someone at least 45 of age who demonstrates a body of work exemplifying "making democracy work.” The nominee cannot be a current elected official or a candidate for office. LWV board members are not eligible.

Nomination forms are online at lwvpueblo.org. The deadline is March 31.

Tickets are $40 per person and includes dinner. Nominees are invited to attend at no cost.

The venue is handicap accessible.

For more information, call 470-0723.

New offerings at

Friendly Harbor

The Friendly Harbor Community Center now offers free, 10-30 minute individual supportive coaching sessions to individuals with mental health and substance conditions.

Highly qualified peer specialists will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 2713 N. Grand Ave.

This is not treatment. Peer specialists are individuals with lived experience who are trained to help others find and maintain their own path to recovery and a fulfilling life. Also, peer specialists will be expanding their community outreach to veterans, the homeless and others. Members will be offered monthly field trips. Families will be made aware of resources.

These new offerings are the result of a three-year grant from the Colorado Health Foundation.

For more information, go to friendlyharborpueblo.org.

HARP activities

for March

•St. Patrick's Day Trivia Boat Tour is at noon March 17. Tickets are $20 per person and need to be purchased in advance by calling 595-0242. For more information, call 595-0242 or go to Facebook.

•National Puppy Day is March 23. Participants may bring their furry friends to the Riverwalk for a fun-filled day and patio specials from the surrounding businesses.

•Baldrick's, Burpees and Barbells 2019, a benefit to help conquer childhood cancer, is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. March 16 at REPS Union Avenue Gym.

The head-shaving and workout will be hosted at the gym, with the fundraising concluding at Brues Alehouse, 120 Riverwalk Place.

For more information, call 406-5492 or by email at

scott.schulle@yahoo.com.

•Third Thursday Storytelling: The Early Women of Pueblo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and storytelling begins at 7 p.m. at The Clink, 140 Central Main St. No 222.

To make a reservation, call 569-7904.

There is a $5 cover charge.