Pueblo West businessman Chuck Snow said an intense experience he had with a tenant is one example of why the county needs to either build a new jail or expand the old one Downtown.

Snow, owner of Armor Storage in Pueblo West, spoke to the Pueblo County commissioners and Undersheriff JR Hall Monday during a work session. Commissioner Chairman Garrison Ortiz presented his proposal to realign county marijuana tax revenues to help fund an expansion of the jail or build a new one. It would build upon a ballot issue that failed in November.

Snow said a few years back he had an issue with a tenant at an apartment complex he purchased in 2012 on Pueblo’s South Side.

He said the tenant used abusive language toward he and his wife, Pam Snow. At one point, Snow said, the tenant elbowed Pam Snow and pushed his own wife. The police were called.

After the police showed up, what happened next surprised Snow.

“After about 10 minutes he was still on the property. When I asked the officer why he was not gone already, they said they had orders that they could not take him in (to jail), “Snow recalled.

The tenant was committing a municipal violation, which was a misdemeanor assault.

The police told Snow that they could only arrest those who committed a felony because the jail was full.

“I was in shock. Here is an individual that’s screaming his head off, cussing out all my tenants, pushing my wife?” Snow asked.

Commissioner Garrison Ortiz asked Snow to tell his story during his presentation about his ideas to deal with the jail issue.

Hall said problems with jail overcrowding have been a crisis for several years.

In 2009, the sheriff’s office had to revisit not allowing misdemeanor offenses in the aging jail.

“We don’t have the room. We didn’t have the ability to hold them in intake and we had to get rid of four-hour holds. We believe that the jail is a cornerstone of the criminal justice system,” Hall said.

“You can’t house people that are low-level offenders in groups of people that are higher level offenders.”

Ortiz and fellow Commissioners Terry Hart and Chris Wiseman agreed Monday that they will work to find the best fix.

The commissioners may decide to alter local tax rates on the marijuana industry, and they are exploring ways to create new revenues in both the city and the county.

Pueblo County unsuccessfully ran Ballot Issue 1A last year to revise the existing pot tax structure. The ballot issue explicitly cited an increase in marijuana retail sales tax from the current rate of 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent. In addition, the ballot issue would have changed how excise tax is assessed.

It would have removed the average market rate for actual contract price on the first transfer of marijuana from a cultivator to a dispensary for unaffiliated marijuana businesses.

The final change would have also decreased and frozen the excise tax rate at 2.25 percent.

This year, Ortiz is proposing a ballot issue that would attempt to restructure the marijuana tax again.

Ortiz said his proposal would be similar to the 2018 ballot issue, but with a focus on generating new and realigning current marijuana revenues to dedicate toward a revenue stream that would support debt service on a new jail.

This proposal would decrease the excise tax from 5 percent to 2.5 percent, and the retail tax would increase from 3.5 percent to 5.8 percent.

Though Ortiz said that new tax structure alone would not be sufficient to expand the jail or build a new one at a remote site, he is considering other solutions to secure revenue.

Hart and Wiseman both said they need time to digest Ortiz’s proposal, but are onboard with moving forward.

Ortiz’s proposed ballot issue could move a portion of or all of the funding for the county’s marijuana scholarship program to commit for the debt service of the jail project.

He said that in all of his initial drafts of his plan, none of them show moving all of the scholarship money entirely.

“I’d still like to leave some there, but I would really like to consider diversifying the number of organizations in the types of organizations that we’re allocating taxpayers to distribute in the form of scholarships,” Ortiz said.

Hart pushed back against using all of the scholarship funding for the project.

“I have to tell you, I am not thrilled with the idea of taking the marijuana money that’s currently going into scholarships or into quality of life projects completely. I would like to preserve and protect as much as we can of the scholarship program,” Hart said.

“A steady growth of the scholarship program – frankly I think – is a good idea.”

Hart and Wiseman said they are extremely thrilled with the work that Ortiz has done

“It’s time for all of us to roll up our sleeves and do the best we can to get a package in front of the voters that they like,” Hart said.

Wiseman said he is mostly concerned with safety issues at the jail.

“In my mind, it’s only a matter of time before this just explodes and something that we don’t want to happen will happen,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said he also wanted to make sure that there is money for scholarships because it is important to the community.

“I have always had the philosophy that you fix what’s not working within your organization first and then you look at all the other things outside,” Wiseman said.

“I’m excited to solve this problem.”

