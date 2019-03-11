School: Liberty Point Elementary School



Grade: Kindergarten-second grade, special education



Years of experience: 11



College(s) attended, with degree(s): Colorado State University-Pueblo, bachelor of arts in English; University of Colorado Colorado Springs, master of arts in both special education and curriculum/instruction.



From Principal Holly Corsentino: "Mr. Chartier is the definition of an excellent educator. He has a passion for it and takes every opportunity to build relationships and connect with all students. He recently took it upon himself to sponsor a Young Poet's Club after school, in which students met weekly to learn about and write poetry.

"The students wrapped it up with a poetry reading in the library, where it was easy to see the impact of the program as the students read their words with confidence to family and friends."

From Mark Chartier: "Growing up with Tourette's syndrome was an enormous challenge for me. I struggled with poor grades, got into many fistfights and committed vandalism at school. In short, I was a teacher's nightmare. However, I was fortunate enough to have teachers that cared about me and worked to build positive relationships with me.

"Because of my poor grades, I was admitted to CSU-Pueblo on probationary status. While attending there, I sustained a brain injury that exacerbated my Tourette's and caused me to develop significant speech impediment, making simple life activities like speaking and sleeping arduous.

"Upon earning my BA in English, I decided I wanted to become a special education teacher to help kids who have similar struggles as me.

"The best part of the job is that I get the opportunity every day to impact lives by building positive relationships with my students. Because of my disabilities, my students are able to identify with me in unique ways. I get to serve as an example for them, that they can overcome their disabilities as well and become successful in life with perseverance, hard work and a positive attitude.

"My motto for students is 'Always believe you can make a difference, but never let your differences keep you from what you believe.'

"I do motivational speaking at conferences and universities about the power of positive teacher-student relationships and the perseverance necessary in overcoming disabilities. Additionally, I have a book of poetry, 'Fingerprints,' recently published, that personifies these traits and chronicles my experiences with disabilities, abuse and the successes of my students. Please visit markchartier.com"

From Carolynn Light, fifth grader: "Mr. C writes from the heart. He loves to help young poets learn how to read and write poems. The Young Poet's Club would like to thank Mr. C for helping us to become writers. He is fun and inspired me to write more poetry."