Dennis J. Sheehan, 71, passed away on March 8, 2019, following a short illness. He was born to Jim and Josephine Sheehan on June 23, 1947. Dennis is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter, Hilary (Derek) Munoz; grandchildren, Marin and Kieran; brother, Jim (Mickey) Sheehan; sister, Kathy (Walter) Doke; sister-in-law, Sharon Heriza; brother-in-law, Mike (Teresa) Maloney; brother-in-law, Kevin Malony; and numerous relatives and friends. Dennis was a graduate of Central High School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served his country in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Dennis was a railroad engineer for 42 years traveling to Minturn, Colo., and Dalhart, Texas. He loved traveling with his family and made several trips to Ireland. Dennis served as an example of faithful service and quiet generosity. If someone needed a ride to the airport, he was the first to volunteer. Dennis dedicated his retirement years volunteering his time and talent to St. Therese Catholic School and the Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. He also loved taking his grandchildren, Marin and Kieran to school every day. Dennis was a man who kept his word, followed through, showed up and got things done. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic School and the Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15; both at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.