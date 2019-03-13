A total of 88 students with 82 projects, ranging in grades from K-12, participated in the 23rd annual Arkansas Valley Regional Science and Engineering Fair, held at Otero Junior College on Feb. 20-22. Students from Branson, Hoehne, La Veta, La Junta, Las Animas, Manzanola, Pioneer Christian, Primero, Rocky Ford, Swink and Trinidad participated in the event.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade category were judged by current OJC students taking courses in science and mathematics classes. The sixth through 12th grade categories were judged by a team of over 50 local professional scientists, teacher volunteers and OJC science students.
The students' projects were available for public viewing on Feb. 22 and were followed by the announcement of awards and category winners.
Over 20 specialty and traditional awards were made to students, in addition to the Outstanding Junior Level Project and Outstanding Senior Level Project awards presented by Otero Junior College.
Students placing first, second, and third earned points for their school, and the school with the most points earned the top overall school award.
This year, the winning school was Branson, followed by La Junta as runner-up.
The Arkansas Valley Regional Science and Engineering Fair is affiliated with the Colorado Science and Engineering Fair and with the International Science and Engineering Fair.
Fourteen projects from the Regional Science Fair will be advancing to the Colorado Science and Engineering Fair, April 11-13 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
For more information, contact Warren McClure at 384-6803 or warren.mcclure@ojcc.edu.
Awards:
Mikailah Feinman - Primero
Arkansas Valley Delegates 2019 Student scientists advanced to compete at the Colorado Science and Engineering Fair Ava Warner – Branson
Audrey Valdez – Trinidad
Brock Doherty – Branson
Brecken Dobbs and Savannah Buchschacher – La Veta
Alyssa Bullock and Timothy Johnson – La Junta
Owen Doherty – Branson
Mikailah Feinman – Primero
Boz Zavala – Swink
Nathan Nash – Primero
Isaac Miller – Pioneer Christian School
Kathir Sasikumar – Swink
Bryan Williams – Hoehne
Anya Miller – Pioneer Christian School
Nariah Smith – La Junta
ISEF International Nominees:
OJC Department Awards:Astronomy Outstanding Award: Alyssa Gloriosio (Trinidad) Chemistry Dept. Outstanding Award: Timothy Johnson (La Junta), Alyssa Bullock (La Junta) Physics Outstanding Award: Bryan Williams (Hoehne) Outstanding Agriculture Award: Liam Doherty (Branson) Biology Outstanding Award: Aubrey Holmes (Mananzola) Math Outstanding Award: Kathir Sasikumar (Swink) Geology Outstanding Award: Nathan Nash(Primero) Physiology Outstanding Award: Nariah Smith (La Junta)
Specialty Awards:Students Awards for Geoscience Excellence: Mikailah Feinman (Primero) NOAA’s 2019 Taking the Pulse of Planet Award: Kellen McClure (Rocky Ford) Intel Excellence in Computer Science Award: Kathir SasiKumar (Swink) American Meteorological Society Award: BOZ Zavala (Swink) Ricoh Sustainable Award 2019: Mikailah Feinman (Primero) NASA Earth System Science Award: Mikailah Feinman (Primero) Colorado Chapter Soil and Water Conservation Society: Mikailah Feinman (Primero), Alexus Rooks(Trinidad), Liam Dohetry(Branson), BOZ Zavala (Swink) ASM Materials Education Foundation: Alexus Rooks (Trinidad) American Psychological Association: Nariah Smith (La Junta) The Yale Science & Engineering: Kathir Sasikumar (Swink) USMA U.S. Metric Association: Lexington Summer (Pioneer) American Meteorological Society (Certificate of Outstanding Achievement): Owen Doherty (Branson) 2019 Broadcom MASTERS: Owen Doherty, Brock Doherty (Branson) Regional Water Price Award: Nathan Nash, Mikailah Feinman (Primero)
K-5th GRADE WINNERS
Behavior Science
ChemistryJadaan Eck- Las Animas Lillie Backes - La Junta Saha Reeves - Ordway
Environment ScienceLiam Doherty- Branson
Earth & Space Science
Energy & Transportation
Microbiology
Medical Health
Physics
Zoology
6-12th GRADE WINNERS
Botany
Behaviors Sciences
Chemistry
Engineering
Owen Doherty - Branson
Mikailah Feinman - Primero
Elise Havens - Pioneer
Alexus Rooks - Trinidad
Colten Dunlap - Primero
Jace Baribeau - Primero
Ari Ochoa - Trinidad
Earth Science
Boz Zavala - Swink
Nathan Nash - Primero
Dakota Hicks - Trinidad
Earth & Space Science
Isaac Miller - Pioneer
Aedin Borja - Primero
Diana Farris - Pioneer
Nathan Quaglito - Pioneer
Taityn Willsey - Swink
Virginiarose Salazar - Trinidad
Energy and Transportation
Kathir Sasikumar - Swink
Lexington Summers - Pioneer
Math & Computer Sciences
Danielle Lamorie - Trinidad
Medical Health
Anya Miller - Pioneer
Bryan Williams - Hoehne
Luisa Mejia - Primero
Antonio Cordova - Primero
Physics
Chris Bailey - La Veta
Jade Adams - La Veta
Megan Pierce - Trinidad
Zoology